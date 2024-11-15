Light of Winter immersive trail comes to city centre

The Light of Winter, a free immersive trail, has arrived in Cardiff city centre from now until January 2025, guiding visitors around the city during the festive season.

As part of the Light of Winter, Cardiff’s Central Square features an audio and visual projection called Cardiff Aurora, illuminating the façade of Cardiff Central Station between 5pm and midnight each night.

Designed by projection mapping artists Illuminos, illustrations by four Welsh artists, Sahar Saki, Jack Skivens, Frank Duffy, and Beth Blandford tell a story of Welsh art, tradition, and folklore.

Local input

Another new installation – Cardiff Kids Xmas Lights – features lights designed by children from St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Butetown installed on lamp posts lining Cardiff’s dock feeder canal on Churchill Way.

The interactive light and sound experience, Illuminated Reeds Symphony, will also return to Cardiff’s dock feeder for a second year.

Designed by Welsh artists and commissioned by FOR Cardiff and Christmas at Bute Park, the installation imitates reeds floating on water, with LED lights and sounds of the Welsh countryside coming to life when you jump, tap or dance on the interactive ground pads.

Winter magic

Cardiff’s Victorian and Edwardian arcades have also been transformed by the Light of Winter Trail.

With funding from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, FOR Cardiff have designed a new festive lighting scheme with world renowned lighting company Blachere Illuminations.

The installation will see the entrances to Cardiff’s historic arcades adorned with glass lanterns and festive garlands inspired by the building’s 19th century heritage.

With live street performers from LED hula hoopers, light walkers, a fire performer, two brass bands, two choirs, and a Christmas elf walkabout, the illuminations have kicked off three days of events across Cardiff city centre.

Cardiff After Dark featuring the return of the Night Market will take place on Friday, November 15, and City of Arcades Day with various events and exclusive offers from shops, bars, and restaurants will take place on Saturday, November 16.

Brought to you by FOR Cardiff, The Light of Winter will run between 14 November 2024 – 05 January 2025.

Light of Winter Trail maps are available on https://www.visitcardiff.com/christmas/

