‘Like a horror movie’: Residents contemplate leaving homes as fly infestation continues

Stephen Price

Natural Resources Wales and Swansea Council are under increasing pressure to establish the cause of a fly infestation which has blighted the lives of families who say they are constantly fighting off flies and unable to open windows during the current high temperatures.

Waunarlwydd residents state that although Llanelli has been in the media for its fly problems recently and in previous years, they feel like they have been “forgotten about”.

Rhodri Jones, who moved to the area in December 2025, said: “It has definitely ruined the experience of moving into what we thought would be our forever home, and if the problem continues, we will seriously consider moving out of the area”

“We have personally spent hundreds of pounds trying to make our home liveable, buying fly traps, catchers, electric zappers and nets. This simply isn’t sustainable. At a time when families are already struggling with the cost of living, we should not be expected to spend a fortune on dealing with an environmental problem that is completely outside of our control”

“We should be able to open our windows during warm weather, prepare and eat food in our own homes, and allow our children to eat without constantly having to fight off flies. These are basic things people should be able to do in their own homes.

“We don‘t want more promises that the issue is being looked at; we want to see meaningful action that finally brings an end to this problem”.

Other residents in the area also pointed out that they could not open their windows without fear of flies coming in. They also stated that it had been happening for years but that this year had been particularly bad due to the long period of hot weather.

Residents of Gowerton have also reported this issue affecting them on local Facebook groups.

Swansea’s three Plaid Cymru MSs stated that they have been made aware of the situation by residents and are looking into the problems.

Gwyn Williams MS said: “This is clearly causing significant concern and disruption for residents in Waunarlwydd, and our team has been speaking with local people to understand the extent of the problem.

“Following concerns raised by residents and local representatives, Swansea Council has confirmed that officers have been monitoring affected areas, visiting residents and carrying out investigative visits at Westfield Business Park.

“The Council has also confirmed that officers have been working with site management and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) regarding existing pest control measures. At this stage, however, no individual business has been identified as responsible and the investigation remains ongoing.

“It is important that we establish what is contributing to the problem and that residents are kept properly informed as that work continues. People should be able to enjoy their homes without experiencing this level of disruption.

“We will continue pressing for answers and would welcome the opportunity to meet with Swansea Council and NRW to discuss the investigation and what further action can be taken to help residents as quickly as possible.”

In Llanelli, meanwhile, AMG Resources Limited were given a 21-day enforcement notice from the 24th of July, with NRW saying they will be monitoring the site closely.

Local town council leader (Llanelli), Sean Rees, who is also a county council member for the Glanymor ward, which has been badly affected, said, “I hope that NRW do monitor the site closely this time, as it does not seem to have happened previously”.

Mr Rees and his ward colleague have called on the head of NRW to resign over the handling of the affair.

In the Swansea News, Notices and Alerts Facebook page, community members are sharing constant updates of their experiences with one writing recently: “It’s like a horror movie, I’ve never seen anything like it! Nothing to attract them outside or inside my house, my neighbour is saying the same thing. I’ve killed loads with an electric zapper bat, but too many around, it’s absolutely disgusting.”

Another added: “We’ve covered the whole patio doors/windows in screens, the problem still exists outside though as well as inside. Absolutely no rubbish/ spoiled food, I’m cleaning my drains, It’s relentless.”

Enforcement action

Improvements made at AMG Resources Limited’s Llanelli site have enabled Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to withdraw a partial suspension notice, whilst regulatory action and close monitoring at site continue.

AMG was temporarily stopped from bringing certain waste types onto the site since the notice was issued on 23 July 2026. This followed an investigation by Carmarthenshire County Council into increased fly activity affecting parts of Llanelli, which identified the permitted facility as a source of the problem.

Since enforcement action was taken, NRW Waste Regulation Officers have carried out weekly visits to assess compliance with the requirements of the suspension notice and to monitor environmental risks associated with the site.

Recent inspections have confirmed significant improvements to operations at the site including measures to improve waste management practices and site conditions. This has addressed the issues that led to the partial suspension notice being served and it is considered the site is no longer contributing to the fly issues experienced in the area.

Ed Davies, NRW’s South-West Team Leader for Industry and Waste Regulation, said: “Protecting people and the environment is a priority for us and we take regulatory action when necessary.

“Since the suspension notice was issued, the operator has undertaken extensive work to improve waste management practices and site housekeeping.

“Whilst this is a positive step, our regulatory activity continues. An enforcement notice remains in place, requiring waste to be stored within the permitted site boundaries, and we will continue to monitor compliance closely and take further action if necessary.

“The operator is also required to strengthen its pest management arrangements, review site operations and implement any further measures needed to minimise the risk of similar issues occurring in the future. We will continue to assess the effectiveness of these measures through ongoing inspection and regulation.

We recognise the impact that increased fly activity has had on local residents and businesses and would like to thank the community for its patience while we carried out our investigation and regulatory action.”

NRW continues to closely monitor the site to ensure waste operations comply with environmental legislation and permit conditions. Further actions requiring AMG to review existing pest management arrangements and identify additional measures to reduce the risk of similar issues occurring in the future are in place.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Public Health Team has also taken action on the concerns about flies in the area including inspections of potential source locations, monitoring activity, engagement with local communities, and implementing mitigation measures, including placing strategically located fly traps in the affected area.

Residents are encouraged to continue reporting fly activity to the Council by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 01267 234567.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.