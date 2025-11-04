Lindsay Whittle vows to be ‘a voice for Caerphilly’ as he prepares for first Senedd session
Plaid Cymru’s newly elected Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, Lindsay Whittle, will take his seat for the first time on Tuesday, following a dramatic by-election victory.
Whittle, a long-standing Plaid Cymru councillor, and MS for the the South Wales East region from 2011 to 2016, has pledged to “fight for every community” in the constituency and ensure their concerns are heard “loud and clear” in Cardiff Bay.
Plaid Cymru seized the traditionally Labour seat on 24 October, following the tragic death of Labour MS Hefin David, with 47% of the vote, defeating Reform UK’s Llyr Powell on 36% and Labour candidate Richard Tunnicliffe, who trailed in third on 11%.
The result marked one of the largest swings in the Senedd’s history, signalling what analysts describe as a collapse in Labour support across parts of the Valleys and the emergence of a new electoral contest between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK ahead of the 2026 Welsh Parliament election.
Speaking ahead of his first session, Mr Whittle said the win represented “the greatest honour” of his life.
“People wanted a strong local voice. They wanted real change,” he said. “Over the next six months, I’ll be focused on what really matters — our NHS, the cost of living, improving transport connections, and bringing proper investment back to the Valleys.”
He also accused both Labour and Westminster of “taking Wales for granted” and claimed the result showed voters rejecting “division and empty promises” in favour of “hope and positive change with Plaid Cymru”.
Some political commentators have drawn comparisons between Whittle’s triumph and Gwynfor Evans’ historic 1966 Carmarthen by-election, which propelled Plaid Cymru into the national spotlight.
While the party’s growth has been gradual since then, success is Caerphilly is being interpreted by some pundits as evidence that Plaid could the Welsh Government after next year’s election.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Ironic that all 3 defecting Reform councillors in Torfaen were independents
There is no place in local politics for national politics was their byword.
Swapped that now to toe the party line which is rigidly enforced by London
Whittle is local thru and thru
Plaid have very little presence in Torfaen
Need to get plenty of boots on the ground there to tap into the huge upswing in support
to get their share of disgruntled Labour voters.
Anyone but Reform