Line-up revealed for Welsh chocolate festival returning this month

Nation.Cymru Staff

The line-up has been revealed for a Welsh chocolate festival returning later this month, with producers from across the country joining a programme of tastings, demonstrations, and film showings.

The Chocolate Festival of Wales/Gŵyl Siocled Cymru is returning to Llanidloes for its sophomore year on Saturday 24th October 2026 at 10am.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 2,000 visitors from across Wales with its combination of free and low-cost activities.

This year’s indoor Chocolate Market will be held in the home of Welsh quilting, Minerva Arts Centre, and will feature fantastic chocolate from Bala to Newport.

Producers that have been confirmed for the day include:

Bossa Nova (Newport)

Brecon Chocolates (Brecon)

Caerwent Craft Chocolate (Newport)

Coco Pzazz (Llanidloes)

Epicurean Chocolatiers (Bala)

Natures Divine Wellness (Aberystwyth)

Sarah Bunton (Devil’s Bridge)

Willowbean Chocolate (Ystrad Meurig, Ceredigion)

Andy’s Bread will also be providing a selection of chocolate-based pastries and treats, while across the road at The Wild Oak Cafe visitors can enjoy a hot chocolate at the Calm Cocoa hot chocolate popup.

Other family-friendly activities include talks, a sustainable chocolatey cookery drop-in session, a family-friendly afternoon film screening of Wonka, and cacao wellbeing sessions.

Businesses across the town are also getting involved by creating special dishes, window displays, chocolate fundraisers and even chocolate-themed cocktails.

Organiser Meredith Whitely said: “It was exciting to see so many of the businesses across town filled with customers for our first year.

“We had people travel from all over Wales to visit our lovely town and try some chocolate.

“We didn’t know what to expect from the first event, so it exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to create something just as special this year.”

Meredith is a meditation teacher, creator of the Calm Cocoa mindful hot chocolate range and member of the Llanidloes Chamber of Trade, which organises the festival.

Established in June 2023 following consultation with businesses and other organisations in the town, it aims to help revitalise Llanidloes by bringing businesses together and promoting the town, its culture and its work.

For updates and information, visit the Chocolate Festival of Wales site here, and follow them on social Facebook and Instagram: @chocolatefestivalwales

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