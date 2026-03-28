Lions hold off Dragons for fourth straight win

Lions extended their winning streak to four straight URC games as they ran in six tries to beat Dragons 42-26 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The Lions – on course for a place in the top eight – made a fast start with an early try through flanker Siba Mahashe, but Aneurin Owen soon went over after a break from Fine Inisi off a line-out, with Angus O’Brien converting to put the Welsh province in front.

Chris Smith kicked a penalty before Richard Kreil’s clever dummy sent him under the posts in the 26th minute, only for Dragons to respond again as Owen ran in his second try after a neat exchange with Thomas Young.

Smith then missed what had looked a routine penalty attempt before slotting another opportunity in front of the posts to give Lions an 18-14 lead at half-time.

Dragons, in search of a first URC win in South Africa, were back in front soon after the restart when Rio Dyer collected a kick from O’Brien. It was, though, short-lived as fly-half Smith darted over to restore Lions’ four-point advantage before Dyer received a yellow card in the 55th minute for repeated infringements.

Lions swiftly secured a bonus-point try when Nico Steyn got away. Any hopes of a comeback were ended after scrum-half Steyn went over again down the blindside before Erich Cronje added another try. Dyer finished off a fine passing move to score a consolation for Dragons with 10 minutes left.