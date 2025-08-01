List of Cardiff by-election candidates released

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The name of every candidate standing in an upcoming Cardiff by-election has been revealed.

A Cardiff Council by-election for the ward of Grangetown was triggered after former Labour councillor, Sara Robinson, stood down.

This will be the second by-election to take place in Grangetown over the past two years.

With just under two weeks to go until it takes place, the council has published the names of candidates residents can vote for when they go to the polls on Thursday, August 14.

The list of candidates running in the upcoming by-election is as follows:

– Ahmed Abdillahi Abdi Samater (Independent)

– Khuram Chowdhry (Welsh Labour)

– James Hamblin (Welsh Conservatives)

– Irfan Latif (Welsh Liberal Democrats)

– Joseph William Martin (Reform UK)

– Neil Roberts (Plaid Cymru)

– Vincent John Yewlett (Propel)

– Matt Youde (Green Party)

Proxy

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer at Room 263, County Hall, Atlantic Wharf, Cardiff, CF10 4UW by 5pm on Wednesday August 6.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at the election must reach the electoral registration officer at the same address by 5pm on Thursday, August 14.

You can find more information about voting and upcoming elections on Cardiff Council’s website.

The last time a by-election took place in Garngetown was April 2024, when Cllr Waheeda Sattar won her late husband’s seat for Labour.

A by-election was triggered after the announcement of Cllr Abdul Sattar’s passing in February 2024.

The death of the former Labour councillor, who represented the community of Grangetown for more than 11 years, was followed by an outpouring of tributes by members of the public and former colleagues at Cardiff Council.

All-red

Grangetown is currently an all-red ward, with Cllr Sattar joined by Labour colleagues Cllr Ash Lister and Cllr Lynda Thorne.

Ms Robinson was first elected into her role as a councillor at Cardiff Council following the 2022 local government elections.

Labour has won all seats in Grangetown in the past three local government elections.

The most recent by-election in Cardiff took place in Llanrumney on July 24 after former council leader Heather Joyce stepped down in her role as councillor.

Labour retained their seat in the ward after their candidate, Lexi Pocknell, won with 755 votes.

Following up in second place was Cardiff’s first Reform UK candidate in a council, Sidney Malik, with 630 votes.

Welsh Liberal Democrats candidate, Wayne Street, came third with 281 votes.

