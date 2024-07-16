Listed bridge set to reopen after repairs to damage caused by Storm Dennis

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A bridge which was damaged during Storm Dennis in February 2020 is on course to re-open at the end of July.

The major scheme to repair Berw Road (White) bridge in Pontypridd has entered its final stages, according to Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council.

Upcoming activity to install signs, railings and street lighting, along with nearby resurfacing work, will enable the bridge to fully re-open.

The listed structure, known as White Bridge, was severely damaged by Storm Dennis – and the council has worked very closely with Cadw on the development and delivery of a complex restoration scheme.

It has included several hundred individual concrete and structural steelwork repairs, bridge deck waterproofing and repairs, and replacing the highway drainage system.

And now the council has confirmed that the bridge is currently on course to re-open to two-way traffic and pedestrians by the end of July, 2024.

Structural repairs

Since all structural repairs were completed on the final section of the bridge in the new year, focus has moved onto concrete repairs, waterproofing the bridge deck, and constructing a replacement highway drainage system.

The council said that good progress on these elements had enabled the scheme to reach its final stages.

Parapet painting has recently been completed, along with the installation of the plates for an illuminated handrail.

The council’s contractor also began removing its facilities away from the site, including larger cabins, and last week the installation of street lighting began, surfacing was completed and the contractor’s demobilisation from the site was also completed.

In the fortnight ahead (until late July, 2024), final works will include completing the street lighting, installing signage, and repairing railings on the Berw Road side of the bridge. Resurfacing at The Parade will also be undertaken.

But the council said that while this would represent the permanent re-opening of the bridge, further traffic management would be needed later this year to repair the ornamental railings located on the bridge.

‘Final elements’

Councillor Andrew Morgan OBE, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and cabinet member for infrastructure and investment, said: “It’s fantastic news that the ongoing, major White Bridge repair scheme will shortly be reaching its conclusion. Today’s progress report has confirmed that the contractor’s focus is turning to the final elements of the scheme, which will enable the bridge to open to traffic and pedestrians by the end of July, 2024.

“Surfacing on the bridge and reinstatement of the footways is nearing completion. The upcoming work will also tie into a nearby resurfacing scheme at The Parade, which is being completed to coincide with the final element of the White Bridge scheme to avoid further disruption in the future.

“The exact arrangements for re-opening White Bridge will be communicated by the council in the weeks ahead, once they have been finalised.

It’s pleasing that the scheme is due to be completed ahead of the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd from August 3-10, which will help with local traffic arrangements.

“As the scheme is nearing completion, I’d like to again thank local residents for your considerable cooperation throughout. This has been a very complex restoration scheme that has caused unavoidable disruption over an extended time period – and the community’s patience has been much appreciated.”

