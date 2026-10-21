Listed building consent sought over historic coaching inn

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Listed building consent is being sought as part of a proposed redevelopment of a historic coaching inn site.

Mona Inn was originally built to serve Thomas Telford’s highway from London to Holyhead.

It was erected next to the famous civil engineer’s route, now the A5, near Llangefni, in 1823.

In its day, the route was seen as vital as it connected London to Dublin quickly and safely following the passing of the 1800 Act of Union with Ireland.

By 1826 travellers and coaches could cross the Menai Strait over his Menai Suspension bridge.

However, the inn’s success was short lived, possibly due to the opening of the railway across the island in 1848. The property would close as a pub in the 1850s and later become a farm.

Anglesey County Council is now set to consider the application as part of a proposed development of the Holyhead Road site.

A pre-application consultation (PAC) report accompanies a full planning

application by housing association Grŵp Amos Cymru Cyf through Cadnant Planning.

A Heritage Impact Statement also forms part of an application to the council for Planning Permission and Listed Building Consent for the restoration and development of Mona Inn, Mona Isaf, and its two courtyard complexes.

The HAS describes it as a “long term project” where the “ultimate aim has always been the reversal of the long term deterioration and dereliction of the site, its restoration, and return to an appropriate beneficial and sustainable use.”

Plans described restoration of the listed buildings and to return Mona Inn and Mona Isaf to their original residential uses, whilst converting the outbuildings into additional residential units.”

The listed building consent is specifically for the renovation of the existing dwelling together with the conversion of outbuildings into 13 residential units together with the creation of a new vehicular access and associated works.

Mona Inn and Mona Isaf are both designated as Grade II* Listed Buildings as Buildings of Special Architectural or Historic Interest,” the planning and design statement, said.

“Both are designated the higher Grade of II* of which approximately 6% of listed buildings are recognised as this standard” it says.

“The courtyard buildings are also Grade II listed buildings.

“Historically, the site was used as a coaching inn and stables; this use ceased some time ago and the site has since fallen into disuse and disrepair.”

The application describes Mona Inn as “a traditional, two-storey dwelling-house, comprising stone brick walls and a slate roof.

“Mona Isaf is similar in terms of materials and appearance, but is slightly shorter and set back from Mona Inn, appearing as a subservient element to the main dwellinghouse.”

“The courtyard to the rear is also designated Grade II listed along with the Telford Milestone (Grade II listed) which sits directly opposite the site to the north.

“The site is recognised for both its historic and cultural significance.

“Mona Inn and Mona Isaf form a traditional 19th century coaching inn, which is of great historical value due to its ties with the creation of the London to Holyhead road, designed by Thomas Telford.”

“Proposed developments relate to the renovation of an existing dwelling and conversion of outbuildings into residential units.”

It also includes the creation of new vehicular access and closure of existing vehicular accesses together with associated works at Mona Inn and Mona Isaf, Holyhead Road, Mona.

Planning details state “the heritage asset of Mona, Mona Isaf, and the Courtyard complexes is very important nationally and to the local area, and it is important that any development respects this.

“Although some remedial re roofing works to the main house, Mona Isaf, and some of the courtyard buildings has halted thelong spiral of decline, it remains in a very precarious conditionand without an appropriate beneficial use the future of thebuildings is far from secure.”

The listed building application is noted on the council’s planning portal, as due for determination by the planning committee. A current decision expiry date is listed as November 4.

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