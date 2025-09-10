Listed building could become national park HQ and community hub

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

An “exciting” £9M project could see one of Gwynedd’s grandest listed buildings become a national park HQ , mixed-use community site and café – if a funding bid is successful.

News that the Eryri National Park Authority was planning to sell the historic mansion Plas Tan Y Bwlch prompted a public outcry last year.

The 30-bedroom mansion near Blaenau Ffestiniog was built in the 19th Century for the wealthy slate quarry owning Oakeley family.

Concerns had been raised at the potential loss of public access to the estate grounds which included Llyn Mair and its woodland trails.

There was also criticism that the authority had been “too secretive” over the identity of a bidder when the property went on the market for £1.2M. The sale was later put on hold.

In April, 2025, officers agreed to try to keep Plas Tan y Bwlch subject to securing a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

This was with an eye to relocating the national park’s offices from its Penrhyndeudraeth HQ to the Plas and to include “a wider mix of uses” for the historic property.

However, if funding was unsuccessful, it was agreed the authority should maintain control of the woodlands and Llyn Mair.

The matter would be considered further, and the project’s progress reported at the authority’s meeting on Wednesday. (September 10).

Vision

In his report, Jonathan Cawley, chief executive said the vision was that: “Plas would become a mixed-use site – which would not only accommodate our offices but also other uses – which could be educational, community, residential, retail and / or café.

“It is estimated at this stage that this will be £9M project – this overall cost will become clearer by the end of the calendar year”.

Having the headquarters at Plas would provide “an anchor” for the building providing “a degree of security for its future, which did not exist before.

“Securing the future of this iconic building (Grade II* listed) and the surrounding Registered Historic Park & Garden (also Grade II* listed) would be an important legacy for the local area and wider National Park,” he said.

“This is particularly true as the fate of the building has been under much scrutiny due to the challenging financial context within which we (like much of the public sector) are currently operating.

“It would also provide an opportunity to create an exciting and creative office environment and bring the Authority much closer to the local community and stakeholders, who would potentially use the site”.

An officer group had been established, and work ahead would includes planning, heritage, financial planning, communications and estate management.

Naomi Jones had been project managing the Lottery grant application and Donald Insall Associates commissioned to support the application for the ‘development phase’ of the bid

Community involvement “critical”

The application for Development Phase funding (for £325,000) would comprise two officers for 18 months) to be submitted in February, 2026.

It is expected by Summer, the authority will know if it has been successful in securing funding.

The application for the Delivery Phase will be for about £9M , with about 80% of this coming from the NLHF grant”.

Members would receive a summary of the work, likely in November or December, and public drop-in sessions were being planned.

The Chief Executive’s report stated: “I believe it is critical that we work alongside the local community on this project, we will be keeping them informed of progress as the work evolves. He noted that feedback so far had been “positive.”

“I believe this project has captured the imagination of many of our staff, members, key partners, and we hope of the wider community as well,” he said.

“It’s great opportunity to re-purpose one of the National Park’s most significant and nationally important buildings and gardens”.

He also warned whilst there was “growing excitement” it was important to understand the scheme was grant dependent.

“Should any grant application fail it is likely that we would have to

revert to the previous position of placing Plas for sale on the open market”

“…if we reach a conclusion that this project does not stack up financially (not operationally viable for the Authority) or functionally (not able to accommodate a practical headquarters function) then we would obviously not pursue the option further”.