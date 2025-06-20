Listed north Wales pub could be turned into family home

A listed village pub in north Wales could be turned into a house after being left empty for more than a year and a half.

Cynwyd Enterprises has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to convert the Dudley Arms in the centre of n Llandrillo, into a private home.

The former pub and hotel has been on the market for over 18 months, but agents say no one has come forward to run it as a business.

The building on the High Street is said to be falling into disrepair, “which would negatively impact the character and appearance of the area” if left.

Family home

If approved, the new plan would see it brought back into use as a family house.

A planning statement reads: “The Dudley Arms has been on the market for over 18 months without success. The business has proven to be no longer viable due to sustained lack of interest and demand.

“The loss of the venue will not harm community wellbeing; rather, conversion will ensure the building remains occupied and maintained.”

According to the plans, the Dudley Arms has been advertised widely, including by national agents, but there has been no “serious interest”.

The business is said to no longer be viable, with high running costs, fewer people going out to pubs, and tough competition from supermarkets selling cheaper alcohol.

Pressure

The planning statement says energy and staffing bills have risen sharply, and that pubs across rural Wales are under increasing pressure.

According to a planning statement included with the application, in 2024 alone, over 400 pubs shut across England and Wales.

The matter will likely be debated at a future planning committee meeting at Denbighshire County Council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

