Listen: Audience’s loud cheers at news of Boris Johnson resignation

An audience at the recording of BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme in Wales cheered loudly when it was announced during recording that the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had resigned as an MP.

The topical discussion programme was being recorded in Pembrokeshire on Friday evening when the news broke.

Announcing the resignation, word of Johnson’s departure elicited huge cheers from the audience at the recording in Rhosygilwen.

The programme which is recorded on a Friday and aired on a Saturday, consisted of

Welsh secretary David TC Davies, Plaid MP Liz Saville- Roberts, Labour MS Eluned Morgan and businessman Henry Engelhardt.

The secretary of state for Wales, David TC Davies was asked to give his reaction to the news as a minister in the government and said: “Boris got it right on Ukraine. Boris got it right on the vaccine programme, and Boris had it right on Brexit.”

His response was jeered by the audience.

The thundering, rapturous applause in response to the Johnson news during the #bbcaq recording this evening is *perfect* 👌 The Secretary of State for Wales’ snivelling, toadying swipe at the audience in Rhosygilwen was entirely in-keeping. pic.twitter.com/6hopae13v6 — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) June 9, 2023

