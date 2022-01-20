Listen: Hilarious 8yo Welsh boy shocks BBC interviewer with extreme solution to Boris Johnson partygate saga

A little Welsh boy shocked BBC broadcaster Tina Daheley by calling for extreme measures to deal with Boris Johnson’s alleged breaking of lockdown restrictions at No 10.

The young man, named Gethin, aged 8, hilariously weighed in on the row about boozy parties being held in Downing Street during while lockdown rules were in place.

He told the Jeremy Vine show on Radio 2 that Boris Johnson “made the rules” and that everybody “listened except” the PM.

Gethin said he and his mum Rachel decided on the stringent punishment for the Prime Minister while they were chatting in the car.

Presenter Tina Daheley replied that the suggestion was “quite extreme” before the interview was rather abruptly ended.

You can listen below:

‘Everyone listened except Boris Johnson’

Gethin said: “He made the rules that everyone shouldn’t be out and not socialise. Everyone listened except Boris Johnson, and he was the one that made the rules

Tina Daheley: “So, what do you think should happen to him Gethin?

Gethin replied: “Maybe, me and mam were talking in the car when we were listening to the radio, and we said maybe could go to jail.”

Tina Daheley said: “Oh, ok, that’s quite extreme,” adding “Gethin, thank you so much.” before abruptly ending the phone call.

There is no suggestion that Boris Johnson broke the law and the Met Police have said that they currently have no plans to investigate.

The full exchange can be listened to on the BBC website, starting at 1 hour 56 minutes.