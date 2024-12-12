Litter of twelve pups named after Gavin and Stacey cast search for home

Stephen Price

A Welsh dog rescue centre is hoping for a Christmas miracle for a litter of twelve pups named after characters from much-loved TV series, Gavin and Stacey.

The bumper litter of pups was born at Hope Dog Rescue’s centre in Llanharan, after their mum Jessie arrived at the centre heavily pregnant – and so far she’s been doing an excellent job with all twelve.

The pups have been christened Gavin, Stacey, Bryn, Nessa, Dave, Dawn, Ruth, Doris, Mick, Owain, Pam and last but not least Smithy.

According to the charity, each pup is starting to show their unique and cheeky personality as they explore the world around them.

What’s Occured?

Jessie’s owners contacted Hope for help after they found themselves in a difficult situation.

Jessie is a much loved family pet and came into season sooner than expected and fell pregnant.

Her family’s top priority was to ensure Jessie and her pups get all the care they need.

The charity arranged for Jessie to be cared for by one of their experienced whelping foster families who will care for her and pups until the pups are ready to be rehomed. They will then ensure Jessie is spayed before returning home to her family.

To their astonishment, Jessie welcomed an above-average number of puppies – twelve in total. And that’s when they got creative with the naming.

Lush companions

The charity shared: “They’re full of curiosity and love nothing more than spending time with their carers, soaking up all the attention and companionship they can get.

“Our team are working hard to introduce the pups to all of the sounds and sights they are likely to hear at home such as washing machines, cars and fireworks sounds.

“These beauties are expected to grow into medium-to-large-sized dogs with plenty of energy, making them perfect companions for active homes.”

The pups will require owners who can dedicate time to them throughout the day, gradually helping them adjust to being left alone.

As young pups, they’ll require all the basics, from toilet training to learning their manners, and we ask that their new families commit to enrolling them in reward-based puppy classes to set them up for success.

Tidy homes wanted

The pups are able to live with children providing all interactions are monitored and children are comfortable around boisterous puppies who are exploring the world with their mouths.

The pups could share their new home with another playful dog and can be introduced to cats gradually.

Any existing dogs in the home will need to travel to the rescue centre based in Llanharan, South Wales, CF72 9RA to meet the puppy, along with all their human family members.

Prospective adopters will be asked to provide proof of either the dogs vaccination status or a recent titre test.

The charity is currently taking applications for the litter and homes will be allocated based on the puppies individuals assessments.

The pups will be ready to move to their new homes from 13 December.

Find out more here.

