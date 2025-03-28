‘Little empathy’ on future of visitor centres

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

A Senedd member criticised Natural Resources Wales for showing “very little empathy and understanding” about people’s concerns on the future of visitor centres.

Labour’s Carolyn Thomas voiced concerns about Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) handling of plans for its Nant yr Arian, Coed y Brenin and Ynyslas visitor centres.

Ms Thomas said: “I feel like it’s not been handled very well, there was very little communication and empathy with people, the communities involved.”

Calling for better engagement, she pressed Huw Irranca-Davies as the deputy first minister appeared before the Senedd’s climate committee for scrutiny on March 27.

Ms Thomas chairs the Senedd’s petitions committee which received more than one petition on the topic – with the most popular signed by more than 13,000 people.

‘Little empathy’

The north Walian said: “I was concerned as well about the understanding of Ynyslas … they were saying they are closing … the food and retail offer but it is actually a nature reserve.”

“They felt they struggled to get that across to NRW and when we questioned them, it felt like there was very little empathy and understanding it in that.”

Mr Irranca-Davies replied: “I’m sure NRW will be hearing this as well. I do, just to give you that reassurance, have regular discussions with NRW and we’ve raised this matter of effective communication on what is, and what is not, happening.

“In terms of Ynyslas … I think there is an understanding that the staff within Ynyslas have probably gone above and beyond actually what they are contracted to do, so they’ve also offered advice, signposting, nature advice and so on.

“But there is no intention whatsoever to withdraw from the nature conservancy aspects, the biodiversity aspects – the role that they’re doing out there in the landscape.”

‘No recognition’

Mr Irranca-Davies, a former MP who served in Gordon Brown’s government, said NRW has decided to step back from the food, catering and retail side to focus on core responsibilities.

“But I think your point is well made,” he said. “The communication and the openness with local people who are really concerned about … the future of nature sites and … staff.”

Labour’s Julie Morgan, herself a former minister, was similarly concerned.

She said: “I’d like to support what Carolyn has said … I’ve been approached from Ynyslas and there was a … feeling of no recognition of the actual work that they were doing….

“It just does seem an unsatisfactory situation.”

‘Right thing to do’

Mr Irranca-Davies replied: “It is the catering and retail side that they’re stepping back from and I have to say, in the financial constraints they’re under, that’s probably the right thing to do: to focus on NRW’s core roles.

“But in doing so, the sensitivity of dealing with local communities and … existing staff members is what they have to navigate.

“I don’t envy the role that they’ve gone through, neither do I envy staff who have been in the midst of this, but I would just encourage … as I’ve said to NRW directly: to keep engaging with local communities and staff as they transition here.”

Wales’ environment secretary told the committee he was hopeful about the opportunity for others to step in and provide catering and retail.

“I know that’s one of the added-value pieces for visitors and local people,” he said. “But their focus on conservation, biodiversity and natural processes will continue regardless.”

