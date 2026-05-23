Little-known Welsh attraction makes top UK museums list

Nation.Cymru Staff

A small Welsh museum has earned national recognition after being named among the UK’s best by a leading art critic.

Radnorshire Museum in Llandrindod Wells secured a spot in the ‘Nine Best UK Museums‘ as compiled by Laura Freeman, The Times’ chief art critic.

Located in the centre of the town, Radnorshire Museum displays a range of historic items that tell the story of the historic county of Radnorshire, from its ancient settlements to its modern origins as a tourist destination.

Housed in the old Carnegie Library and free to enter, its diverse collections span archaeology, natural history, geology, social history and fine art, as well as a large photographic collection reaching from the Victorian period to the present.

Freeman writes of the Radnorshire Museum: “If we hadn’t rented a holiday house nearby two summers in a row, I’m not sure I would ever have discovered this gem of a local museum.

“It hasn’t been flashily done up, it could certainly do with a lick of paint, but it’s a perfect example of a little museum that has done a lot with what it’s got.

“Taking the ‘Old Curiosity Shop’ approach, the Radnorshire Museum lays out its wares including Victorian poison bottles, vintage crisp packets, ivory bobbins and a hand-smocked labourer’s tunic.

“The nearby church of St Anno’s, on the banks of the Ithon, has a truly spectacular rood screen. Very much worth the detour.”

The recognition places the Powys attraction alongside some of the country’s most notable museums, including the V&A in London and Edinburgh’s Jupiter Artland.

According to Powys County Council, the Radnorshire Museum’s inclusion in The Times’ ranking highlights the area’s unique offer and cultural importance.

Cllr Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said: “We are delighted to see Radnorshire Museum recognised on a national stage.

“This is a testament to the dedication of our museum team and reinforces the museum’s role as a welcoming and inspiring place for residents and visitors alike.”

Radnorshire Museum is located on Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells. Find out more about the museum here: Radnorshire Museum – Powys