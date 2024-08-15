Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Liverpool man smashed up five police cars at north Wales station in ‘mindless’ attack

15 Aug 2024 1 minute read
Stephen McCouid damaged police vehicles in north Wales – Image: NWP.

A Liverpool man who smashed the windscreens of five police cars at a station in north Wales in a ‘mindless’ attack has been jailed.

Stephen McCouid of no fixed abode, but originally from north-west England, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court Wednesday August 14th.

On Monday evening (August 12) the 41-year-old used a stone to smash the windscreens and windows of five police cars outside Caernarfon police station.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal damage and was jailed for 10 weeks.

Smashed window – Image NWP

Damaged

North Wales Police posted images to their website of the damaged vehicles which were rendered unusable until repairs can be carried out.

Gwynedd North District Inspector Ian Roberts said: “This mindless and unwarranted act of damage against emergency service vehicles cannot be comprehended.

“The vehicles damaged remain out of service whilst they are being repaired.

“Thankfully, we were still able to respond to emergencies during the busy school holidays, but this could have been very different.”

Hogyn y Gogledd
Hogyn y Gogledd
49 minutes ago

When his sentence has been served, can he be deported back to England?

Rhufawn Jones
Rhufawn Jones
20 minutes ago
Reply to  Hogyn y Gogledd

And an invoice sent with him.

