Liverpool suspect accused of attempted murder and dangerous and drug driving

A driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the force believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

The force’s detective chief superintendent Karen Jaundrill told reporters there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday.

Treatment

A press conference also heard 50 people were taken to hospital and are receiving ongoing treatment as a result of the incident, but all appear to be recovering well.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ms Sims said: “It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a heart attack.”

She added: “There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place.”

Custody

Ms Sims defended the policing operation during the parade, telling reporters that the force planned for “all contingencies” – including road closures and an armed police presence.

It followed the city’s metro mayor Steve Rotheram’s comments that the vehicle should not have been on the street and that questions about how the car was able to enter the road were “legitimate”.

Providing an update on the investigation, Ms Jaundrill said the suspect, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, remains in custody and is being interviewed by officers.

The senior officer said the force received help from neighbouring forces “due to the number of victims”.

