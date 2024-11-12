Living in a cold home can impact your health says new report

The temperature of our home can affect our health and wellbeing, according to a new report by Public Health Wales and Bangor University.

The report presents evidence that living in a colder home (at a temperature below 18°C) is linked with negative impacts on health and well-being, particularly for people who are older or who have health conditions or disabilities.

The report also includes a set of recommendations on the satisfactory heating regime in Wales.

Recommendations

The report recommends that to protect health, we should heat our homes (or at least commonly used living areas), to a comfortable temperature that is no lower than 18°C.

Whilst homes with older residents or those with health conditions or disabilities might need to heat their homes to higher than 18°C.

The recommendations are based on joint work undertaken by Public Health Wales and Bangor University including a review of the evidence on cold homes and a household survey with over two thousand Welsh residents exploring housing warmth during winter.

Eight in ten survey participants (79%) had a working room thermostat or digital temperature controller in their home. Of those reporting a room thermostat temperature, one in ten (10.7%) reported that their thermostat was set at a temperature below 18°C, indicative of a colder home.

Those who rented their homes privately were twice as likely to report living in a colder home than homeowners. Individuals living in colder homes were over two times more likely to report being reluctant to invite guests into their home due to difficulties keeping it warm than those living in warmer homes.

Cost implications

Groups more likely to report that they cut the size of their meals or skipped meals due to the cost of heating the home, included: households with a disabled resident or low-income, and individuals with a health condition, who were younger, living alone or with at least one child, and those who didn’t own their home.

Nine in ten (89%) said they felt thermal comfort (feeling comfortably warm) in their main living area. Of those reporting thermal discomfort, over seven in ten (71%) said that this was because it cost too much to keep the heating on.

The report findings are important because they demonstrate the impact of heating costs on people’s ability to adequately heat their homes during winter.

Dr Rebecca Hill, Senior Public Health Specialist for Public Health Wales, said: “Our recommendations are based on the extensive evidence that home temperatures below 18°C can be harmful to health and wellbeing.

“We recognise that people who are older or have a health condition or disability are at particular risk of negative health and wellbeing outcomes in cold homes.

“However, the broader vulnerability to cold homes should be recognised; for example, low-income households and those who didn’t own their home were at increased risk of reporting the negative outcomes measured.

“As such, home heating guidelines should be updated over time as we learn more about how and which people are vulnerable to cold homes and how, with this important knowledge, we can seek to address any health inequalities that result.”

Dr Kat Ford, Research Fellow at Bangor University, said “Our household survey took place at a time when the costs of energy and other household essentials were starting to increase, but before the peak in energy bills.

It is likely that this winter more people in Wales could struggle to adequately heat their homes. Therefore, it is important that members of the public can access information and advice on keeping healthy and safe at home in winter.”

If you are struggling with energy costs, contact your energy supplier who may be able to help.

More information on help with utility bills can be found by visiting:

Get help with your utility bills | GOV.WALES

