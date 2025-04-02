Living Streets: Event highlights benefits of pedestrianised high streets

An event at the Senedd in Cardiff this week highlighted how streets that are better for walking can boost local businesses in Wales.

Data from Living Streets’ updated Pedestrian Pound report shows that pedestrians spend more money than people arriving by car, and pedestrianised town centres have higher sales.

The report reveals that investing in more pedestrian-friendly streets and places delivers quantifiable commercial returns.

Many town centres in Wales are struggling,​ and footfall has declined dramatically due to the cost-of-living crisis, the rise of online shopping and inaccessibility of many high streets.

The Pedestrian Pound shows how making streets better for walking and wheeling can support declining high streets across Wales, showcasing how pedestrians visiting Uplands Market in Swansea boosted trade for local restaurants, and how improvements to Caldicot’s town centre have made it more appealing to potential businesses.

Report

Investment in pedestrian-friendly streets doesn’t just benefit the economy and the updated report looks at the wider benefits of more walkable places. A third of people in Wales are inactive, which could be helped by investment in public realm schemes that encourage more walking.

Data from the National Survey for Wales shows that only 57 per cent of adults walked more than once a week as a form of transport[2], showing that there’s an urgent need to create safe, attractive walking routes to encourage people to swap driving for walking for short journeys.

Speaking at the event held on Tuesday 1 April at the Pierhead Building, Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, said: “I applaud the work that Living Streets is doing to make places more walkable.

“The Welsh Government’s priorities are for more connected, healthier and sustainable journeys by focussing on walking and integration with public transport, particularly with buses.

“I believe that this approach can help achieve our goals of tackling poverty, driving economic growth, improving public health, and creating more cohesive communities.”

Key role

Sara Jones, Chief Executive of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: “Our high streets have struggled with many headwinds in recent years, and we need to be doing all we can to ensure they remain an integral part of our communities for many generations to come.

“Investment in pedestrian-friendly streets can play a key role in this regard, helping to boost footfall and delivering benefit to the wider ecosystem of retail, leisure and hospitality.”

Pippa Britton, Chair of Public Health Wales, said: “Investment in our streets doesn’t just make them more appealing, but can give people the opportunity and confidence to get out and engage with their local community and can have a really positive impact on their health and wellbeing.”

Catherine Woodhead, Chief Executive of Living Streets, said: “With many places in Wales struggling financially​,​ it’s heartening to know that making high streets more ‘walkable’ increases footfall and helps local businesses thrive.

“When we make it easier for people to choose to walk or wheel, we don’t just help local businesses, but we bring communities together, begin to tackle climate change and improve public health. Investing in walking and wheeling is excellent value for money.”

The event was sponsored by Chair of the Cross-Party Group on Active Travel, John Griffiths MS, and chaired by journalist Will Hayward.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

