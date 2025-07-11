Llanelli man sentenced over illegal dog breeding

A council has taken action against a Llanelli man who bred and sold dogs without a licence for several years.

Michael Watts, of Pantyddeuddwr, Pontardulais Road, Cross Hands, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 20 June 2025 after admitting to operating an unlicensed dog breeding and selling business between December 2019 and July 2023.

An investigation by Carmarthenshire County Council revealed that Mr Watts had bred and sold at least 87 Dobermann puppies, making an estimated £218,000 in profit.

Despite being advised about licensing rules as early as 2017, he only obtained a licence in July 2023 after the investigation had begun.

Sentence

The court heard that puppies were advertised online through websites like Pets4Homes and Freeads, and that the scale of the operation went far beyond casual or small-scale breeding.

Mr Watts was sentenced to a 6-month Conditional Discharge and must pay £196,827.63 under a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation order, £470 in investigation costs and a £16 victim surcharge.

The judge also confirmed that the confiscation order, originally made in May, would remain in place after a request to reopen it was refused.

A portion of the recovered money will be returned to Carmarthenshire County Council to help cover the cost of the investigation.

Welfare

A spokesperson for Carmarthenshire County Council said: “This case highlights the council’s commitment to protecting animal welfare and ensuring that dog breeding is carried out responsibly and legally.

“Those who choose to operate outside the law put animals and the public at risk, and we will continue to take strong action against such practices.”

Residents are being reminded that anyone involved in breeding and selling dogs must comply with licensing regulations designed to protect the welfare of animals and consumers alike.

