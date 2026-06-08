Llanelli woman jailed following drug-fuelled violent offending

A woman from Carmarthenshire has been jailed after she committed a serious of offences against the same victim on one day whilst under the influence of Class A drugs.

26-year-old Elizabeth Jones, from Llanelli, admitted to having been using crack cocaine in the days leading up to the offences, which included threats to kill, an assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and criminal damage to property of value under £5,000.

Jones pleaded guilty to all of these offences, which took place at an address in Pontarddulais, on May 1.

She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of her duty.

Jones has been sentenced to a total of three and a half years in prison.

Detective Sergeant James Llewellyn said: “Elizabeth Jones’s offending was chaotic and out of control and came at the culmination of multiple days of using Class A drugs.

“This is a textbook example of why drug use is illegal.

“It is highly likely that none of this would have happened if Jones was not under the influence.

“Nonetheless, the offences did take place, and Jones admitted to them in court.

“She will now be ruing her decision to do so, as it has cost her years of freedom.”