Llangollen Eisteddfod 2026 to feature more dance than ever before

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has today unveiled its 2026 competitions syllabus, marking a landmark expansion of opportunities for performers at next summer’s world-renowned festival.

The 2026 Llangollen Eisteddfod, which runs from Tuesday 7 to Sunday 12 July 2026, will see a huge increase in competitive dance categories, increasing from just 5 in 2025 to 14 distinct classes.

From the elegance of ballet and contemporary performance to the colour and vitality of folk and traditional dances, the Eisteddfod stage will host more variety than ever before.

This unprecedented expansion opens the door for soloists, ensembles, and cultural dance groups from across the globe to showcase their artistry.

Appetite for dance

The changes come directly in response to feedback from performers and audiences, who expressed a strong appetite for more opportunities to celebrate the diversity of global dance traditions.

At the same time, the festival will continue to honour its most cherished competitions, including Male Voice Choirs, the Choir of the World, and many other established favourites. This ensures that the heart of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod remains as strong as ever.

In 2025, the festival welcomed over 4,000 competitors from around the world, all coming together to celebrate culture, creativity, and international friendship.

With the 2026 syllabus now published, organisers anticipate record-breaking interest, cementing Llangollen’s reputation as one of the world’s most inclusive and dynamic international arts festivals.

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “The Eisteddfod has always been about bringing people together through music and performance, and dance has a very special role in that mission.

“By expanding our competition categories, we are creating space for more traditions, more performers, and more stories to be shared on our stage. We can’t wait to see the energy and creativity that dancers will bring to Llangollen in 2026.”

Creativity and artistry

Fiona Brockway, a Trustee of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, and a former First Soloist with the Royal Ballet, said: “Throughout my Dance career, I have been privileged to have performed on stages across the world, witnessing the extraordinary power of dance to transcend language barriers and unite people of all cultures.

“That is why I am so excited that in 2026, the Llangollen Eisteddfod will significantly expand its Dance program, embracing styles from Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Tap, Heritage and Traditional Folk, to Ballroom, Hip-Hop, and Street Dance.

“Dancers will have the amazing opportunity to showcase their creativity and artistry, to tell their stories on a unique stage where many world famous artists have performed before them, and to receive invaluable feedback from a panel of esteemed industry professionals.

“Llangollen is a place where dancers and musicians can come together to share their culture and their love of performance with others from across the globe. It’s a celebration of connections and I can’t wait to see the incredible and inspiring talent here in 2026!”

Founded in 1947, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has grown into a global celebration of peace and friendship, drawing world-class performers and enthusiastic audiences year after year. From its roots in post-war reconciliation to its present-day commitment to cultural exchange, the festival continues to shine as a vibrant symbol of Wales’ place on the international stage.

The full 2026 competitions syllabus is now available to view online, with details of all classes and entry requirements. Performers and ensembles are encouraged to apply early to secure their place at what promises to be an unforgettable week of music, dance, and friendship in the heart of North East Wales.