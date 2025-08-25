Llangollen Eisteddfod launches appeal to keep international flags flying all year round

Llangollen Eisteddfod has launched an international flag appeal to help keep the flags of countries from around the world flying from the town’s famous bridge all year round.

Every summer, the ancient bridge across the River Dee is lined with the flags of multiple nations, welcoming performers and visitors to the international eisteddfod.

However, the flags are only displayed during July and August due to the cost of replacements and upkeep. But the Eisteddfod’s organisers say they would love to see the bridge dressed in flags from around world throughout the year as a permanent message of welcome.

Peace and reconciliation

Since its founding in 1947, the Eisteddfod has stood as a symbol of peace and reconciliation through music and dance. Created in the aftermath of war, it continues to unite nations, cultures and communities in what the organisers have said is “a spirit of friendship that is as vital today as it was then.”

David Hennigan, a Board Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “In a time when flags are such a hot topic of conversation across the UK, Llangollen’s story is different.

“In a world where flags can sometimes divide, our international flags are a symbol of unity. They represent peace, friendship and the spirit of Wales as a country of sanctuary. If people want to celebrate flags, why not fly flags for unity?”

Crowdfunder

This year’s Eisteddfod saw over 4,000 competitors from across the globe bring music, dance and friendship to the Dee Valley.

The Eisteddfod is now inviting people across Wales and beyond to support its International Flag Appeal and help keep the town’s message of welcome flying high.

A crowdfunder has been set up to achieve this aim, with the hope of raising £5000 to purchase new flags and maintain them throughout the year.

To donate, visit the crowdfunder page here.

