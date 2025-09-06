Llangollen Eisteddfod secures £166,500 grant to transform Pavilion

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has been awarded £166,500 from the Arts Council of Wales to upgrade its Pavilion, paving the way for the site to become a year-round cultural venue.

The funding will be used to install new sound and lighting systems, which festival organisers say will deliver major benefits – with audiences and performers enjoying a richer experience with professional-standard sound and lighting.

Work to install the new systems is due to begin in autumn 2025 and be completed by January 2026.

‘Step forward’

John Gambles, Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said the award was a “significant step forward” for the event and the community.

“It will enhance the experience for performers and audiences and help the Pavilion continue to be at the heart of Llangollen’s cultural life throughout the year.

“At the same time, it will assist greatly in our drive to reducing our carbon footprint. We are deeply grateful to Arts Council of Wales for their support in helping us realise this vision.”

Cultural treasure

Local MS Carolyn Thomas, who backed the bid for Arts Council support, said: “The Eisteddfod is one of Wales’ cultural treasures, attracting visitors and performers from across the world while bringing immense pride to our community.”

“I am delighted that Arts Council of Wales has recognised the importance of investing in the Pavilion’s future. These upgrades will not only improve the experience for all who attend but will also help ensure the Eisteddfod continues to thrive as a world-class event and as a hub for local arts all year round.”