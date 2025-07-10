Llangollen International Eisteddfod cancels performance after extraordinary medical incident declared

Emily Price

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod was forced to cancel an event after an extraordinary medical incident was declared by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Public Health Wales said the incident related to a flu-like outbreak amongst a small group of children on Thursday afternoon (July 9).

Chris Williams, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales said: “We are aware that a small group of children who were visiting the Eisteddfod at Llangollen were taken to hospital this evening.

“Currently, the children are being medically assessed for mild respiratory symptoms, but they are not seriously unwell.”

History

The festival takes place every year during the second week of July in north Wales and is one of several large annual Eisteddfodau that take place across the country.

Thursday’s cancelled the event was the Uniting Nations: One World Concert which would have seen composer Karl Jenkins conduct his masterpiece, One World.

Organisers said it was the first time in the festival’s history that a medical incident had been declared.

In a statement a spokesperson said: “Further to the previous statement, we can confirm that following the declaration of an extraordinary incident by the Welsh Ambulance Service, following Public Health Wales advice – the incident related to a flu-like outbreak and related to multiple people with similar symptoms.

“The extraordinary incident was called by the Welsh Ambulance Service due to the number of people who presented ill at one time.

“The Llangollen International Eisteddfod takes the safety of its audience, competitors, performers and volunteers extremely seriously.

“Therefore, following advice – we were forced to cancel an event in this way for the first time in our history.

“We are pleased to report our site has been cleared to reopen tomorrow at 9am, as we continue to welcome the world to Wales.

“We’d like to thank our staff, medical staff and our volunteers for their swift response this evening.”

