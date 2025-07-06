Llangollen International Eisteddfod celebrates Welsh Language recognition

The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has received official recognition under the Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) scheme from the Welsh Language Commissioner for its support of the language.

The recognition reflects the events commitment to promoting the Welsh language as a central pillar of its internationally-renowned cultural festival.

This year’s festival takes place from 8-13 July and features artists including Sir Bryn Terfel, Sir Karl Jenkins and Il Divo as well as a special Welsh Language event on Thursday 10 presented by BBC Radio Cymru’s Rhys Mwyn and featuring three standout Welsh Language artists: Pedair, Mared, and Buddug – before the evening concert with KT Tunstall.

‘Milestone’

Dr Rhys Davies, Board Member of the Llangollen Eisteddfod and Chair of its Welsh Language Working Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive formal Cynnig Cymraeg recognition from the Welsh Language Commissioner.

“It is a major milestone for our organisation and a strong endorsement of our commitment to the language of Wales. I would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the Commissioner and her office for their guidance and support throughout this process. In particular, I’d like to pay tribute to Jane Edwards, who has worked closely with us over the past 18 months and has been instrumental in helping us achieve this.”

Cynnig Cymraeg recognition is valid for three years and signals that Welsh services are available and valued at the festival, which this year is expecting to attract over 4,000 competitors from across the world.

‘Passionate’

Dr Davies added: “The Eisteddfod has always celebrated the best of international culture, but we are equally passionate about ensuring the language of Wales is front and centre. Welcoming thousands of performers and visitors to Llangollen gives us the perfect opportunity to do just that – and we are proud to be promoting Welsh in such a positive and vibrant way.”

The Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones, said: “The Llangollen International Eisteddfod has an important role to play in Welsh cultural life and it allows for the Welsh language to be seen on an international stage. The development plan which the Eisteddfod has put forward is ambitious yet practical and measurable.

”Awarding the Cynnig Cymraeg is a recognition of the Eisteddfod’s dedication to embedding the Welsh language across its services and communications. In congratulating them on their achievement, I would also like to wish them well with this year’s Eisteddfod and for many years to come.”

For more information about the upcoming 2025 Eisteddfod, click here.

