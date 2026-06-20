Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod announces 2026 President

Nation Cymru staff

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has announced that internationally acclaimed Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has been appointed President of the Eisteddfod for 2026.

Recognised as one of the world’s most performed living composers, Sir Karl’s music has touched millions of people across the globe through works including The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, Adiemus and Requiem. His appointment as President comes as the Eisteddfod prepares to welcome competitors, performers and visitors from around the world for another celebration of music, culture and international friendship.

The announcement comes in a remarkable year for Sir Karl, whose The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace was voted the most popular work in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2026.

The accolade reflects the profound connection audiences continue to feel with his music and its enduring messages of peace, hope and humanity – values that lie at the very heart of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Speaking about his appointment, Sir Karl Jenkins said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Llangollen Festival this year and especially honoured to do so in the role of President. Llangollen is always a very special place to be, with its unique sense of community and international spirit.

“I’m greatly looking forward to conducting my most recent choral work, One World, particularly following the postponement of last year’s performance.

“It’s a piece that I feel reflects the very essence of the festival, bringing together outstanding musicians from across the globe to form one powerful collective voice.”

Sir Karl’s presidential year will begin in spectacular fashion with the opening night concert, Uniting Nations: One World, on Tuesday 7 July.

A year after its unexpected postponement, one of the most anticipated concerts in the festival’s history will finally take centre stage.

The postponement of the 2025 performance was a huge disappointment for everyone involved, particularly the volunteers, performers and audience members who had travelled from across the UK and around the world to be part of what promised to be a landmark evening.

Determined that the concert should have the stage it deserved, the Eisteddfod worked closely with partners to bring it back. Thanks to the support of the Arts Council of Wales, Uniting Nations: One World returns in 2026, ensuring that audiences will finally experience a concert many have been waiting a year to see.

The evening features a full performance of Sir Karl Jenkins’s One World, conducted by the composer and performed by an international massed chorus comprising WorldChoir and NEW Voices, accompanied by the Llangollen International Orchestra. Majestic, uplifting and deeply moving, the work blends Jenkins’s unmistakable musical language with themes of humanity, compassion and environmental stewardship – a message that resonates now more than ever.

The concert will also feature a complete staging of Peace Child: The Musical, an inspiring work that places young people at the heart of the story, reminding audiences of their vital role as peacemakers and global citizens.

Opening the evening will be the world premiere of Greeting the Dawn, a newly commissioned bilingual work by emerging Welsh composer Sam Buttler.

Written especially for the 2026 Eisteddfod through the Harmony Without Borders initiative, the commission continues Llangollen’s proud tradition of nurturing new talent and giving fresh artistic voices an international platform.

John Gambles, Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Sir Karl Jenkins has agreed to serve as President of the Eisteddfod for 2026. Few musicians have done more to promote the values of peace, friendship and international understanding that lie at the heart of our festival.

“Sir Karl is one of Wales’s greatest cultural ambassadors and his music has inspired audiences across every continent. The fact that The Armed Man has just been voted the nation’s favourite classical work is a testament not only to his extraordinary talent, but also to the universal appeal of the messages of peace, hope and humanity that run through so much of his music.”

“The postponement of One World last year was heartbreaking for everyone involved. We knew how much the concert meant to audiences, performers and volunteers alike, and we were determined to find a way to bring it back. Thanks to the support of the Arts Council of Wales, we can now finally give this extraordinary concert the audience it deserves.

“With Sir Karl as our President, the return of One World, the world premiere of a major new Welsh composition and the powerful message of Peace Child, this promises to be one of the most memorable and significant opening nights in the Eisteddfod’s history.”

Celebrating its 79th year, the Llangollen International Eisteddfod returns on Tuesday 7 July with a packed programme of music, culture and competition. Highlights include Michael Ball, Emeli Sandé with the Absolute Orchestra, Uniting Nations: One World featuring Sir Karl Jenkins, and the prestigious Choir of the World competition. Alongside the evening concerts, thousands of competitors from across the globe will take part in a busy daytime schedule, with the colourful Parade of Nations returning on Friday 10 July and much more besides.

Further information about Uniting Nations: One World, including ticket details, can be found on the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod website. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from £33.

For more information and to book tickets, visit llangollen.net