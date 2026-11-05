Llywydd confirms smart glasses can be used for Senedd speeches

Nation.Cymru staff

Smart glasses can be used as teleprompters in the Senedd chamber, the parliament’s presiding officer has confirmed following controversy over a Reform UK Member’s use of the technology.

Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies said the devices could assist Members in delivering speeches, provided he received advance notice. Existing restrictions on filming and recording remain in force.

The confirmation follows scrutiny of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell, whose use of glasses displaying a digital script was first reported by Nation.Cymru in early October.

Mr O’Connell says the technology has boosted his confidence “massively” and allows him to address opponents without repeatedly looking down at paper notes.

His use has prompted questions about equal access to technology and concerns about smart glasses capable of recording people without their knowledge. Mr O’Connell has said his glasses do not have a built-in camera.

Guidance circulated to Members ahead of Plenary on October 6 had already permitted their use as teleprompters with advance notice. The Llywydd’s latest letter to committee chairs confirms that position and makes clear that chairs will decide whether to allow the devices in their own hearings.

Mr Irranca-Davies said his ruling “was made on the basis that the glasses are used solely to assist the delivery of speeches”.

“The existing restrictions on filming and recording continue to apply,” he added.

Mr O’Connell welcomed the position on Thursday, saying: “I’m really pleased the Llywydd and the Senedd commission have been really forward looking in their adaptation of new technology in the chamber.”

He said other Members who wanted the glasses should “go buy a pair”.

Welsh Liberal Democrat MS Jane Dodds had called for a temporary ban until rules were established and Members had equal access to the technology.

Mr O’Connell previously declined to respond to Nation.Cymru’s questions about his glasses, but subsequently confirmed their use in an interview with BBC Politics Wales.

He rejected suggestions that the autocue misled viewers into believing he was speaking without notes.

“Other people might use an iPad, they might use a phone, they might use printed paper,” he said.

“This is authentically my voice, and it’s just me relaying that in the way that I feel most comfortable.”

The controversy spilled into a debate about the M4 relief road on October 21, when Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates asked whether Mr O’Connell could see him “through the script in your glasses” before questioning Reform’s position on road tolls.

Mr O’Connell replied: “Well, good news, Ken, I can see straight through you, so no problem there.”

Recording devices

Separate concerns about recording devices were raised by Plaid Cymru MS Sarah Cooper-Lesadd during questions to the Senedd Commission.

She said: “A Member wearing a recording device has an advantage over every other person in the room, and they have no idea that they may be filmed.

“So, whether the glasses weren’t filming isn’t the point – nobody else can tell, and a rule that depends on checking after isn’t a safeguard.”

Mr Irranca-Davies acknowledged that equal access was “a valid point” and encouraged Members to contribute to the review. He also recognised potential accessibility benefits from the appropriate, authorised use of assistive technology.

The wider review will consider how smart glasses and developing technologies can be used across the estate.

The Llywydd said: “The wider use of smart glasses and developing technology across the Senedd estate is being considered further. Guidance for committees and witnesses will be updated in light of this work.”