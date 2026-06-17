Llywydd issues warning after Reform MS’s asylum seeker remarks

Emily Price

The Senedd’s Llywydd has warned Members to “avoid using language that has the potential to inflame debate” following accusations that a Reform MS made “dangerous and derogatory” remarks about asylum seekers.

The Welsh Government’s Trefnydd, Heledd Fychan, sent a letter to Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies this morning asking him to make an urgent ruling on whether remarks made by Joe Martin breached the Senedd’s standing orders.

Speaking during first minister’s questions on Wednesday (June 17), Mr Martin claimed that supporters of the Welsh Government’s nation of sanctuary scheme opposed ending the policy because no Ukrainian refugees had “beheaded people in the streets” yet.

“The same cannot be said for Sudanese asylum seekers,” he added.

Mr Martin referred to two high-profile cases involving Sudanese men that had killed a man in Belfast and a woman in Walsall.

He also alleged that Welsh Government ministers Mabon ap Gwynfor and Sioned Williams wanted Sudanese asylum seekers, including those accused of raping British women, to be welcomed to Wales.

The comments prompted a heated response in the Chamber, with a number of politicians condemning Mr Martin’s tone and one MS of Pakistani heritage appearing visibly distressed.

Following Plenary, Mr Martin lashed out at the media for reporting on the exchange, arguing that raising the issue of Sudanese asylum seekers in the the Senedd took “courage”.

Footage of his remarks was promoted online by one of Wales’ most notorious far-right groups and supporters of anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

In her letter to the Llywydd, Ms Fychan said Mr Martin’s “outright racism” amounted to a breach of the Senedd’s rules on “unbecoming conduct” and the use of “disorderly, discriminatory or offensive language, or language which detracts from the dignity of the Senedd”.

Mr Irranca-Davies addressed the issue at the start of Plenary on Wednesday (June 17).

While he did not mention Mr Martin by name, he reminded all Members of their responsibility to uphold the Senedd’s rules and treat one another with respect and courtesy.

The Llywydd said: “Before we begin today’s meeting, I want to briefly refer to yesterday’s proceedings.

“During first minister’s questions there was an exchange in which I have since received correspondence and which has also received media coverage.

“Scrutiny of the government, including questioning of ministers is an important part of our Senedd.

“It is essential that this is conducted in accordance with our rules and the established expectations for contributions in the Chamber.

“Members have indeed received training and guidance on those expectations.

“We will of course hold differing views. And that was evident yesterday in both the remarks made and the responses in the Chamber.

“Robust disagreement is part of democratic debate, but it must always be grounded in respect and we must avoid using language that has the potential to inflame debate or to increase tensions.

“So I expect as Llywydd that Members at all times conduct themselves in a way that promotes respect for this Senedd and which extends respect and courtesy to all other Members and to everyone in our society.

“So my appeal to Members is, my direction to Members is, respect our rules, treat one another with kindness and with courtesy and with respect.”