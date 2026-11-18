Llywydd rebukes MSs for failing to show up to Senedd again
Emily Price
The Llywydd has urged all MSs to take part in Senedd proceedings, warning that the work of the Welsh Parliament is weakened when Members fail to show up.
Huw Irranca-Davies’ remarks came after Reform UK’s group in the Senedd boycotted Plenary yet again on Wednesday (November 18) in support of one of the party’s Members.
The Senedd’s official referee said at the start of proceedings he wanted to remind all Members of the “importance” they all share of attending and contributing to Plenary sessions.
Irranca-Davies said: “I really believe that our work, all of our work, is greatly strengthened by the participation of all Members in this Siambr, and of all parties.
“Now, Plenary is at the heart of our parliamentary work. It’s where we scrutinise the Government, it’s where we debate matters of importance to the people of Wales and where we make decisions on their behalf.
“So, I just want to reiterate that I want all Members to recognise that importance and to make attendance and participation in Plenary a top priority and to recognise the responsibility that we all collectively have to the people we represent.
“And one final point, which is, as Llywydd, I can say I am really committed to helping to ensure that this objective is achieved for all of us in this Chamber.”
Reform refused to attend Plenary last weeks after the Llywydd ordered Reform MS Joe Martin to apologise over comments he made claiming that white British people were being “replaced” in the UK.
Martin argued that mass immigration and differing birth rates would make white British people a minority by 2063.
He warned this shift had already occurred in several UK cities and could happen in Wales.
The Llywydd ruled the remarks were discriminatory, offensive and contrary to the dignity of the Senedd.
Martin had already received several warnings about his behaviour after making offensive remarks about Sudanese asylum seekers, Indian NHS workers and children that can’t read.
Irranca-Davies has said he will not call on Martin to speak in the Chamber again until he apologises.
However, Martin has refused to apologise, with his Reform colleagues backing his stance by boycotting Senedd proceedings for a third day while continuing to collect their full salaries.
Reform began boycotting Senedd proceedings last Wednesday.
The walkout meant the group missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans.
Yesterday (November 17), all Reform MSs withdrew their submitted questions for First Minister’s Questions and did not attend the entirety of the day’s Senedd proceedings.
Reform Members claimed they were still on the Senedd’s estate working in their offices, but it later emerged that some of the group’s most senior Members were drinking in a pub in Cardiff Bay.
Reform has tabled a debate on free speech but withdrew it this afternoon as the party’s MSs remained absent from the Senedd chamber for most of the day.
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Eisio gwneud rhwystr o flaen y drws rŵan i rwystro’r giwed rthag dychwelyd. Yr unig ‘ddisdoli’ sy’n digwydd yng Nghymru ydy disodli’r Gymraeg efo’r Saesneg, a disodli’r Cymry, sef y gwir Brydeinwyr, efo Sacsoniaid, a ddaethant yma ar eu cychod bychain yn bell yn ôl. Ac mae Reform yn hyrwyddo y disodli hwn. Rhagrithwyr ydyn nhw. A gelynion y genedl!
Cytuno’n llwyr Rhufawn. Ac mae dadl Joe Martin yn hollol ddiffygiol, yn seiliedig ar “waith” ymchwil Matt Goodwin sydd, yn ei dro, yn wallus i’r carn.
Race baiting dogwhistles are not free speech. If you personally feel like you’re being oppressed because every word to tumble from your mouth involves punching down, maybe take a moment to assess whether you might be the unreasonable party. They should only come back when they’ve reflected on that.
What an utter pack of chancers Reform are. Not. A serious politician amongst them.
They have effectively withdrawn their labour. Anyone else who does that gets their pay stopped. If they do so without an authorised ballot that is gross misconduct that could lead to dismissal.. why doesn’t the senedd enforce upon them the employment regulations that apply to the rest of us?
No show . . . No pay. I think the majority of taxpayers would vote in favour of docking their wages. The party should have the decency not to accept payment.
Yes, and they know it, why do you think they are doing it. A rebuke with words is not going to cut it.
And it looks like they were down the boozer yesterday. Anyone think they are fit to govern?
A quick online search reveals that: “The median hourly wage for full-time employees in Wales is approximately £18.34, while the statutory National Living Wage is £12.71 per hour for workers aged 21 and over.” AMs get paid over £38 per hour (40-hour week) £20 per hour more than the average hourly rate of employees in Cymru. Working on those figures the no-show of the Reform Party in the Senedd costs us approximately £1,900 for the average weekly question-time meeting. DOCK THEIR PAY!!!
Iirc when parties boycotted the Northern Ireland executive, so that the Assembly couldn’t meet, the members of the legislative assembly had their pay docked.
Call their bluff. Stand up to them by debating them on the topic and the statistics he brought up. Simple. Time for Helen F to stand up and challenge them to a debate. Bevan etc would not have shyed away from such a fight. Clutching pearls and wailing is exactly what Reform wants.
What an absolute embarrassment.
The will of the ‘Hate Wales 33’ to stymie the business of our Senedd could last for another three and a half years. It cannot stand. Any and all votes taken in our national parliament must go ahead and be validated during their absence. We can have fun with the stats. Oh look! If the lead swingers had turned up, this vote would have gone the other way. Never mind. Ymlaen ac i fyni.