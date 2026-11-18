Emily Price

The Llywydd has urged all MSs to take part in Senedd proceedings, warning that the work of the Welsh Parliament is weakened when Members fail to show up.

Huw Irranca-Davies’ remarks came after Reform UK’s group in the Senedd boycotted Plenary yet again on Wednesday (November 18) in support of one of the party’s Members.

The Senedd’s official referee said at the start of proceedings he wanted to remind all Members of the “importance” they all share of attending and contributing to Plenary sessions.

Irranca-Davies said: “I really believe that our work, all of our work, is greatly strengthened by the participation of all Members in this Siambr, and of all parties.

“Now, Plenary is at the heart of our parliamentary work. It’s where we scrutinise the Government, it’s where we debate matters of importance to the people of Wales and where we make decisions on their behalf.

“So, I just want to reiterate that I want all Members to recognise that importance and to make attendance and participation in Plenary a top priority and to recognise the responsibility that we all collectively have to the people we represent.

“And one final point, which is, as Llywydd, I can say I am really committed to helping to ensure that this objective is achieved for all of us in this Chamber.”

Reform refused to attend Plenary last weeks after the Llywydd ordered Reform MS Joe Martin to apologise over comments he made claiming that white British people were being “replaced” in the UK.

Martin argued that mass immigration and differing birth rates would make white British people a minority by 2063.

He warned this shift had already occurred in several UK cities and could happen in Wales.

The Llywydd ruled the remarks were discriminatory, offensive and contrary to the dignity of the Senedd.

Martin had already received several warnings about his behaviour after making offensive remarks about Sudanese asylum seekers, Indian NHS workers and children that can’t read.

Irranca-Davies has said he will not call on Martin to speak in the Chamber again until he apologises.

However, Martin has refused to apologise, with his Reform colleagues backing his stance by boycotting Senedd proceedings for a third day while continuing to collect their full salaries.

Reform began boycotting Senedd proceedings last Wednesday.

The walkout meant the group missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans.

Yesterday (November 17), all Reform MSs withdrew their submitted questions for First Minister’s Questions and did not attend the entirety of the day’s Senedd proceedings.

Reform Members claimed they were still on the Senedd’s estate working in their offices, but it later emerged that some of the group’s most senior Members were drinking in a pub in Cardiff Bay.

Reform has tabled a debate on free speech but withdrew it this afternoon as the party’s MSs remained absent from the Senedd chamber for most of the day.