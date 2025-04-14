Llywydd rejects request for Senedd recall to discuss Welsh steel

Emily Price

The Senedd’s Llywydd has rejected demands for Wales’ parliament to be recalled to discuss the Welsh steel industry.

A spokesperson for Presiding Officer Elin Jones said the emergency law passed in Westminster at the weekend to take control of beleaguered British Steel “was relevant only to England”.

MPs were recalled to the Commons for a rare Saturday sitting where they passed legislation that allows the UK Government to intervene in the operations of steel manufacturers at risk of closure.

It will allow ministers to “take control” of the Scunthorpe plant and stop its Chinese owners Jingye from closing its blast furnaces.

Questions have been raised about why a similar option wasn’t on the table to protect thousands jobs at TATA Steel in Port Tatlbot.

The UK Government has argued that the Indian-owned company’s choice to close its blast furnaces at the south Wales site was made before Labour came into government in Westminster.

Decision making

On Friday evening (Apri 11), the Welsh Conservatives wrote to the Senedd’s Llywydd asking her to summon MSs from their spring break to discuss the impact of the UK Government’s decision making.

The Senedd can be recalled during recess, on the authority of the Presiding Officer – who’s role is to chair Plenary sessions – to discuss issues of national significance.

In its 26-year history, the Senedd has been recalled previously to discuss the response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Brexit and the future of the steel industry.

The last time it was recalled was August 2024 to nominate a new First Minister when Eluned Morgan took over from Vaughan Gething.

In a letter to Ms Jones, Mr Millar said it was “imperative that the Welsh Parliament meets as a matter of urgency” as MPs prepared to debate legislation to nationalise British Steel.

But the Llywydd turned down the Tory call.

In a statement a spokesperson for Ms Jones said: “In accordance with Standing Orders, Llywydd considered this request over the weekend.

“As the Act passed at Westminster was relevant only to England, there were no urgent matters for the Senedd to consider so the Senedd will not be recalled.”

‘Disappointed’

Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan is expected to give an oral statement on the matter when the Senedd returns after its Easter break at the end of April.

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar said: “I’m disappointed that the Llywydd has rejected my request to recall the Senedd to discuss the Welsh steel industry.

“The Welsh Labour Government should be pushing for a recall given the different approach being taken to the steel industry in England. Instead they hide from scrutiny.”

Saturday’s emergency legislation stops short of full nationalisation of British Steel, and ministers say they remain hopeful that they can secure private investment to save the plant.

But there is currently no private company willing to invest in the firm, and the Business Secretary acknowledged to the Commons that public ownership remained the “likely option”.

Criticised

The move has been heavily criticised by Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth who was mocked by Baroness Morgan when he previously suggested nationalising TATA.

He has accused Labour of not showing the same urgency when thousands of steelworkers jobs were lost in Port Talbot.

The UK Government has backed plans for a new £1.25 billion electric arc furnace at the steelworks, with the switch-on due in 2027.

The Welsh Government says the situation in Port Talbot was different to the one in Scunthorpe.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy Rebecca Evans said: “The deal secured in Wales was a deal not just for the here and now but also for the future of steel. The UK Government following its election was able to negotiate a much better deal for the Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot than the plan announced in September 2023.

“It may not have been the deal that we would have wished for, but, given the parameters and the time pressures to secure the build of the new Electric Arc Furnace, it was a substantially improved deal.

“The transition to an electric arc furnace at Port Talbot builds a bridge to a more sustainable future for the company. We want our steel sector in Wales to thrive and the transition now taking place at Port Talbot provides a clear and set path for a long term future.”

