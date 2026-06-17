Llywydd set to rule on Reform MS’s ‘dangerous and derogatory’ asylum seeker remarks

Emily Price

The Senedd’s Presiding Officer is set to decide whether “dangerous and derogatory” remarks made by a Reform MS about asylum seekers amounted to a breach of the Welsh Parliament’s standing orders.

Trefnydd Heledd Fychan sent a letter to Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies this morning (June 17), asking him to make an urgent ruling on whether Joe Martin’s conduct in the Chamber contravened the Senedd’s standing orders.

It is understood that Mr Martin is thought to have breached points 13.9.4 and 13.9.5 of the Senedd’s rules relating to the ‘maintenance of order’.

The two points state that the Presiding Officer is to maintain order in plenary meetings and must call to order any Member who,”is guilty of discourteous or unbecoming conduct” or who is, “is using disorderly, discriminatory or offensive language or language which detracts from the dignity of the Senedd”.

Ms Fychan said: “The dangerous and derogatory remarks made in the Siambr yesterday by a Reform MS bring our Senedd into disrepute.

“I will always deal with instances of outright racism with the utmost seriousness and have written to the Llywydd seeking an urgent ruling on what I believe to be a clear and serious breach of Standing Orders.”

During first minister’s questions on Wednesday (June 16) Mr Martin told the Chamber that supporters of the Welsh Government’s nation of sanctuary scheme oppose its abolition because no Ukrainian refugees have “beheaded people in the streets” yet.

“The same cannot be said for Sudanese asylum seekers,” he added.

Mr Martin cited the case of Stephen Ogilvie, who was the victim of an unprovoked knife attack in Belfast carried out by a Sudanese asylum seeker.

The Reform MS also referred to the case of Rhiannon Whyte, a young mother who was killed by a Sudanese asylum seeker who had been living at the same hotel where she worked.

‘Disturbing’

Mr Martin went on to claim that Welsh Government ministers Mabon ap Gwynfor and Sioned Williams wanted Sudanese men that had raped British women to be welcomed to Wales.

During his speech, another Senedd Member could be heard calling out: “Are you a racist?”

Labour’s Shav Taj, a newly elected Member of Pakistani heritage, became visibly emotional as she branded Mr Martins comments “vile” and “disturbing”.

She also raised concerns about the tone of the language the Reform MS had used whilst children watched Senedd proceedings from the gallery above.

In a post to social media today, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth shared a clip of Mr Martin speaking in the Chamber with a caption stating: “Reform is using inflammatory language that seeks to drive wedges between our communities.

“As First Minister, I will always stand up to racism.

“My government will always see to being people together in Wales, not deepen division.”

‘Voice’

Mr Martin argued he had asked the question “for everyone who’s suffered harm at the hands of so-called asylum seekers”, adding that those people “have a voice at Reform”.

He hit out at journalists that had reported on his remarks during plenary, branding Nation.Cymru’s news editor “twisted” in a comment he published to X.

He wrote: “Talking about beheadings isn’t vile and nasty.Beheading people is vile and nasty.

“Talking about it is necessary and requires courage, an ingredient our political class lacks because they’re scared of articles like this.

“I’d encourage everyone to listen to what I said in full.

“The clip is on my X page. When you do, don’t ask yourself whether I was nice. Ask yourself whether I was honest.”

‘Insulted’

Reform’s Cai Parry-Jones similarly hit out at a BBC Wales political reporter for covering the story.

In a post to Facebook, he wrote: “It looks like BBC Wales have taken a note out of Nation.Cymru’s book.

“Finding a small group of people insulted by something and using that as a vehicle for their own agenda.”

It is understood that the Senedd’s Llywydd will address Mr Martin’s remarks at the start of Plenary today.