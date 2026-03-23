Local authority becomes first in Wales to be awarded Council of Sanctuary status

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A south Wales council has been officially recognised for welcoming people escaping war and persecution more than two years after councillors agreed to seek accreditation.

The City of Sanctuary UK movement has awarded Council of Sanctuary status to Monmouthshire County Council making it the first unitary authority in Wales to gain the status.

The council says the recognition underpins its commitment to supporting people fleeing war and persecution and was awarded following an assessment by the body which campaigns to better support refugees and asylum seekers.

The status doesn’t impact how the UK Government Home Office accommodates asylum seekers and is rather recognition by the independent body of support put in place.

When the council’s Labour and Green Party run cabinet, agreed a ‘County of Sanctuary” strategy, one of the steps required for accreditation, cabinet member Cllr Angela Sandles said a 2022 decision by the UK Government has already made it a requirement for all local authorities to become asylum dispersal areas where those seeking asylum are sent by the Home Office.

She said: “We have a duty to accommodate people locally this is about how we work with people who are here.”

In response to the awarding of sanctuary status the council’s Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “It is a testament to the dedication of our communities, partners and staff who work every day to ensure Monmouthshire is a place where everyone can belong and thrive.

“In particular I’d like to play tribute to the Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary Group for their outstanding commitment to supporting sanctuary seekers and refugees in Wales.”

Cllr Sandles said Belgian families had been welcomed in Chepstow during the First World War and more recently hundreds of families fleeing the war in Ukraine had been hosted by local residents.

She said: “Monmouthshire’s communities have consistently demonstrated the values of empathy, kindness, generosity and solidarity. Now, more than ever it is vital that we are able to welcome people from all backgrounds with kindness and practical help. This recognition belongs to our communities as much as the council. It is a starting point, and we will continue working alongside residents and partners to ensure everyone feels welcome, safe and valued.”

‘Impressed’

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, City of Sanctuary UK programme manager for local government said “We are delighted to recognise Monmouthshire as the first council in Wales to achieve Council of Sanctuary status under our strengthened assessment process.

“The panel was particularly impressed by the council’s openness, partnership working, and commitment to embedding sanctuary and welcome across its services. This award reflects both the progress made and a clear commitment to continue building inclusive, welcoming communities.”

The full council agreed to seek the accredited status in September 2023 with support from all political parties.