Local authority recorded seven fly-tipping clear-ups per day in 2025

03 Mar 2026 3 minute read
(L) Fly-tipped waste in Gendros. Image: Swansea Council. (R) Mattresses, cushions and other items dumped in Manselton. Image: Cllr Peter Black

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Fly-tipped rubbish was cleared up an average of seven times a day in one Welsh county last year, new figures show.

In Swansea, there were 2,579 recorded incidents where waste was removed across the county during 2024-25. The mess left on streets and in the countryside has been described as a blight on communities, while also consuming council resources that could be deployed elsewhere.

The number was given in answer to a written question to the council by Cllrs Peter Black, Sam Bennett and Tony Fitzgerald.

Cllr Black said he regularly reported fly-tipped rubbish in his Cwmbrwla ward and reckoned the area looked better as a result as it helped the council keep on top of it.

The Liberal Democrat councillor urged people to dispose of rubbish responsibly and, while welcoming a planned £250,000 increase in the council’s fly-tipping and enforcement budget in 2026-27, said more enforcement was key.

Referring to fly-tipped rubbish, Cllr Black said: “This is costing the council a fortune, and it brings an area down.”

The highest number of incidents in 2024-25 were in more populous wards. Uplands had the most with 427, followed in joint second by Castle – covering a swathe of the city centre and Mount Pleasant – and Townhill, both with 345. Uplands and Castle have a lot of houses of multiple occupation and student accommodation.

Six of 43 areas listed in the council’s response didn’t have any fly-tipped rubbish removed.

The response said 75 fines were issued, 13 of which weren’t paid while eight others were withdrawn. The 75 fines included one for dog fouling – in Mynyddbach – as well as for fly-tipped rubbish. Also included were three fines issued to dog owners whose animals were on beaches with a ban in force.

There were five council prosecutions – three in Penderry, one in Cwmbwrla, and one in Gorseinon and Penyrheol.

Fly-tipping can include a couple of black bags to larger-scale dumping. Another public body which gets involved is environment regulator Natural Resources Wales, which tends to deal with larger-scale offences posing a risk to environmental or human health.

Wales’s 22 local authorities recorded 42,171 fly-tipping incidents in 2023-24, according to data on the website StatsWales, with Swansea recording a figure of 2,485. Dealing with all that rubbish cost councils £1.93 million that year. The cost for Swansea was £118,872.

A breakdown by area of the 2,579 fly-tipping incidents in Swansea:

  • Bishopston 6
  • Bonymaen 71
  • Castle 345
  • Clydach 52
  • Cockett 42
  • Cwmbrla 138
  • Fairwood 16
  • Gorseinon 2
  • Gower 9
  • Gowerton 23
  • Killay North 1
  • Killay South 1
  • Landore 123
  • Llangyfelach 15
  • Llansamlet 69
  • Mawr 16
  • Mayals 14
  • Morriston 139
  • Mynyddbach 136
  • Penclawdd 2
  • Penderry 147
  • Penllergaer 18
  • Pennard 4
  • Penyrheol 1
  • Pontarddulais 28
  • St Thomas 6
  • Sketty 85
  • Townhill 345
  • Uplands 427
  • West Cross 40
  • Waterfront 18
  • Waunarlwydd 26
  • Dunvant & Killay 11
  • Pontlliw & Tircoed 9
  • Gorseinon & Penryheol 74
  • Llwchwr 40
  • Mumbles 18

The areas with no fly-tipping recorded:

  • Dunvant
  • Kingsbridge
  • Lower Loughor
  • Upper Loughor
  • Newton
  • Oystermouth

 

