Local authority reviews civilian enforcement officer numbers

A council which employs just four ‘traffic wardens’ is reviewing how many staff it needs for enforcing parking restrictions.

As well as having responsibility for issuing parking fines the civilian enforcement officers are also responsible for fines related to littering and dog fouling.

Torfaen Borough Councillor Janet Jones complained “many issues” aren’t being enforced by officers and asked how many are employed.

Dog fouling

The Blaenavon independent councillor said: “There are many vehicles parked on yellow lines, yet enforcement officers are seen to drive by. Dog fouling is another issue, vehicles remain overnight in car parks where gates are to be closed.

“All these concerns are being continually raised by law abiding residents. Is it a case that we need more officers, do they need to work split shifts, or is it a case that there is insufficient budget?”

Council leader Anthony Hunt said the authority currently employs four full-time enforcement officers who work shifts from 7am to 3pm and what he called a “pm” shift from 11am to 7pm.

Business model

The Labour councillor for Panteg said the number of officers is based on a business model used by private company Kingdom which was responsible for dog fouling and littering enforcement before the council took those responsibilities back ‘in house’ in July 2019.

Cllr Hunt said: “Since July 2019 demand on the service has changed and it necessary to review and that is currently ongoing and a progress report will be brought back to members.”

