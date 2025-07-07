Local authority to introduce £100 fines in dog fouling clamp down

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

People could be fined £100 if they fail to clean up their dog’s mess in a local authority in south Wales.

As part of a public spaces protection order (PSPO) being proposed by Merthyr Tydfil Council for all public places in the county borough, dog walkers who fail to clean up dog mess from public land will be committing an offence.

A report to full council on Wednesday, July 9 says the purpose of the order is to improve measures across the county borough to combat dog fouling related nuisance in public spaces.

The council currently has no specific dog related orders in place and so dog nuisance in the county borough is to the greater extent unregulated, it adds.

In the two-year period of 2023 and 2024 the council logged 286 incidents of dog with the reports of nuisance dog fouling covering all 11 council wards.

Evidence

In 2025, figures up to April show 107 reported incidents of dog fouling.

But the report says that anecdotal evidence would suggest that the majority of dog fouling instances go unreported and on the basis that dog-fouling is a county borough wide problem, it is proposed that the dog fouling element of the PSPO will cover all public spaces throughout the county borough.

It is proposed that the order is introduced for the maximum period of three years from September 1, 2025.

Failure to comply with a PSPO is a criminal offence which can lead to a fine of up to £1000.

But a fixed penalty notice can be issued instead and Merthyr Tydfil Council is proposing that a fixed penalty notice of £100 is set.

Bins

The report says that the response to the consultation shows overwhelming support for the introduction of a PSPO with over 95% of respondents feeling that dog fouling has a detrimental effect on their community and 96% of respondents stating they had seen dog mess in their communities with 83% stating this happens on a frequent basis.

The report says there are 243 bins for dog waste located across the county borough which is considered sufficient.

The cost of publication, promotion and signs in dog fouling hotspots and public parks is estimated at between £150 and £250.

The council currently has Shared Prosperity Fund community enforcement officers who can police any orders up until the end of their funding in March 2026.

Enforcement post 2026 would need extra funding or a different delivery model.

Any revenue generated through fines will be kept by the council.

