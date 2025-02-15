Local authority to raise council tax by nearly 10% for third consecutive year

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

Council tax in one local authority is set to raise by nearly 10% for the third year running, with officials blaming the Welsh Government for a lack of funding.

Conwy County Borough Council’s final budget is set to be rubber-stamped at a council meeting on February 27 at Bodlondeb, but a report published today (Thursday) has revealed Conwy is seeking to increase council tax by 9.4%.

Report

The report, which will be considered by the council’s resources and overview scrutiny committee on Monday 17 February, states that the council is facing a £7.473m shortfall, which councillors will likely opt to plug with the council tax rise.

The increase means a Band D property in Conwy will see a £162.94 increase in their yearly council tax bill, raising the total bill to £1,896.31.

The report states: “In balancing the overall budgetary equation and directly as a consequence of a lack of government funding, a significant contribution will need to be made from an increase in council tax.

“This is not only to provide funding for essential council services, but to also fund the increase in the levy from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority (NWFRA), which equates to a 0.68% increase in council tax.”

The council tax increase follows the authority receiving an improved 3.6% uplift in its local government settlement from Welsh Government, following the authority last year receiving the joint lowest increase in Wales of 2%.

The council claim that, over the last twelve years of austerity, the council has absorbed £92.559m in pressures.

The proposed budget allows for £2.517m of cuts to council departments, affecting services.

The proposed increase follows a 9.67% council tax rise last year and a rise of 9.9% the year before.

