Local charity launches bid to save historic Welsh house

A Pembrokeshire charity called Adam’s Bucketful of Hope has launched a bid to restore Foley House, one of Haverfordwest’s most significant historic buildings.

The charity with the support of PLANED Community development has set up a new community cooperative called The Bucketful Centre to take on the refurbishment plan.

Built during Britain’s naval heyday, Foley house was designed by celebrated architect John Nash for the brother of Captain Foley, who served alongside Lord Nelson in the famous Battle of the Nile.

Nash later designed the Brighton Pavilion and parts of Buckingham Palace.

At the same time as building Foley House in Haverfordwest John Nash was also building Priory House in Cardigan which is on the Old Hospital Site as people enter Cardigan town.

Haverfordwest was once known as “the Bath of the West”, boasting many grand homes, but Foley House has fallen into disrepair throughout the past few decades.

Owned by Pembrokeshire County Council, the four-storey Foley House building is now in the process of being leased to The Bucketful Centre community cooperative.

Once renovated the refurbished building will be occupied and used by Adam’s Bucketful of Hope as a Cancer Support Centre, with plans to expand its services for cancer patients, carers and those with life-limiting conditions in the light of Hospital services being lost.

Founder and CEO of Adam’s Bucketful of Hope, Chris Evans-Thomas said demand for their services has risen sharply since Covid, adding that Foley House offers space, parking and eventually disabled access crucial for patient care.

The campaign will be launched at a public presentation by PLANED’s Community Assets Coordinator Cris Tomos, and well known, historian Mark Muller at the Merlin Theatre, Pembrokeshire College, on Wednesday 4 March 2026 at 6.30pm.

To view more information about the project a please visit www.bucketfulcentre.co.uk or contact Chris Evans-Thomas on 01437 779400.