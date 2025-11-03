Local communities given their say on new wind Farm

Members of the public have started sharing their views on the proposed Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm, promoted by Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru (Trydan).

At three consultation events, the Trydan team were on hand to answer queries, gather feedback, and inform people about the early-stage plans for the 22-turbine scheme, which was launched this summer.

A digital model of what the development could look like was available at each session, allowing local residents to visualise how the new site may appear in the landscape, including alongside existing infrastructure.

The drop-in events were held at Denbighshire’s Canolfan Cae Cymro and Nantglyn Church House and Ysgol Cerrigydrudion in Conwy.

As Wales’ only state-owned renewable energy company, the firm’s mission is to deliver secure, clean power, while ensuring more of the benefits of utility-scale projects stay in the nation.

Adam Dempsey, Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm project manager, believes the sessions will prove invaluable in helping shape the future of the development.

He said: “We’re eager to build close relationships with local communities, so the chance to talk with our stakeholders about various topics has been fantastic.

“With residents, community groups, representatives of MPs and MSs, and community and county councillors having attended the events, I’m confident their feedback will play a key role in helping us understand how to adapt our proposals.

“The sessions also allowed us to clarify people’s queries and highlight our ongoing commitment to protecting and preserving the natural environment.”

Engagement

Youngsters were also given a glimpse into the wind farm proposals, with more than 20 year five and six pupils from Ysgol Cerrigydrudion joining a range of fun, interactive activities.

From group discussions about energy usage in everyday life, to discovering which animals call Clocaenog Forest home, the afternoon session was action-packed.

The children were also shown a short video introducing Trydan’s clean energy plans, as well as given the opportunity to interact with a virtual model of the proposed wind farm.

A lively quiz to test what was learnt rounded up the event, with the school and two pupils receiving book tokens from Siop Elfair to purchase reading materials.

Dr Catrin Ellis Jones, Trydan head of public involvement, said: “It’s been brilliant to engage with the children to teach them the importance and value of using renewable energy sources in Wales.

“Overall, I think the session proved popular, with the digital model of the Clocaenog Dau scheme in particular gaining lots of attention amongst the group.”

For those unable to attend the in-person events, Trydan has launched its virtual exhibition on its website: https://trydanclocaenogdau.wales/how-to-get-involved/

Responses to the first round of consultations can also be submitted through its online feedback form until Saturday 15 November 2025.