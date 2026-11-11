Local council and NRW issue update on two sites amid illegal waste dumping row

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Two controversial sites remain under investigation as authorities consider next steps over alleged illegal waste dumping

An agricultural site which is subject to a stop notice off Talwrn Road was supposed to be remediated to its former state by October 30 after a planning application was refused.

According to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Wrexham County Borough Council (WCBC) the site is a location for illegal waste dumping. Despite the stop notice being issued – with the deadline to clear the land – the site owners have continued to develop their now-rejected plans for stables and a menage on the site.

A second site on Nant Lais – which has been subjected to a High Court injunction due to illegal waste dumping and which is now subject to a planning application to become a site for travellers – is still awaiting a ruling from Wrexham County Borough Council’s planning officers.

Now 10 days after the site at Talwrn was due to be restored, NRW and Wrexham Council have issued a joint statement.

It says: “We continue to work closely together to assess the situation at the Talwrn Road site in Coedpoeth and determine the most appropriate regulatory response following the expiry of the Section 59 notice on 30 October 2026.

“The council has already taken formal planning enforcement action in relation to activities at the site. In July 2026, a temporary stop notice was served requiring works to construct a track and associated engineering operations involving the importation of waste and building materials to cease.

“In August, NRW served a notice requiring the removal of all waste from the site by the end of October. NRW has not issued any permission or licence allowing waste to be deposited at the location. A separate notice has also been served requiring the provision of information to assist with the investigation.

“Following reports of a caravan being sited on the land, Wrexham Council served a further temporary stop notice in October 2026, preventing additional caravans being brought onto the site. Planning enforcement and stop notices requiring deposition of waste at the site to cease were also served during October.

“In addition, a planning application for the formation of a menage and erection of a stable, which would have required material already deposited on the land to be retained, was refused by the council in October 2026.

“Officers from both NRW and WCBC have since carried out a further inspection of the site after the notice had expired. Information gathered during this visit, alongside photographs submitted by members of the public, is currently being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation and regulatory assessment.

“Both organisations remain committed to working together to address concerns regarding the site, with the council also actively considering further planning enforcement action.

“As investigations remain ongoing, we cannot provide further details regarding potential next steps at this stage.”

Plaid Cymru members

Meanwhile Plaid Cymru Senedd Members for Fflint Wrecsam Carrie Harper and Marc Jones have weighed into the row.

“The scale of the dumping at the Talwrn Road site is staggering and ongoing despite legal action,” said Marc Jones MS.

“There’s well-founded, serious concern about the extent of the problem and the failure of agencies – including North Wales Police – to intervene to uphold the law.

“At a recent meeting with North Wales Police on this matter, I emphasised the perception that some people feel able to flout rules and regulations when there is clear enforcement action against them. Residents need reassurance that all authorities involved are taking the matter seriously, as it’s clear that not all are working at the same pace.

“NRW has, I accept, funding challenges but needs to step up – and the events we see demonstrate what happens when they are perceived to be toothless when it comes to enforcement. I’m meeting them next week and really do hope for a positive response.

“We will continue to put pressure on all the agencies involved to safeguard our communities and our environment. We hear your frustration, and we share it with you. Nobody is above the law.”

Pushing at every level

Carrie Harper MS added: “I want to ensure residents that we are pushing this at every level. We have sent letters to NRW, the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability and we are in good communication with Wrexham Council, alongside asking questions in the Senedd to the Welsh Government.”

“As the situation in Coedpoeth and Minera expands, it is clear that immediate action is needed to put a stop to the dumping.

“We understand that some legal issues cannot be made public immediately and we are committed to working behind the scenes with various organisations to achieve an acceptable resolution for the community.

“The residents of Coedpoeth and Minera deserve better than what is happening at their doorstep.”