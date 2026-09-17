Local council asks school children to help educate on dog ownership

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A local council has turned to the next generation to help enforce its renewal of a Public Spaces Protection Order on dog fouling and dog control.

Wrexham Council’s Executive Board this week supported refreshing the order – which lasts for three years – and instead of simply passing it decided to ask the schoolchildren of Wrexham to help educate the public on responsible dog ownership.

The result is a poster campaign featuring artwork and messages designed by local children informing dog owners of the rules, risks and penalties of failing to comply with the PSPO.

The order, which covers the entire county borough, will run from 2026 to 2029 and will continue to impose rules on dog owners when taking their pets out in public.

The rules themselves remain unchanged. Anyone in charge of a dog must always have appropriate bags or containers on them to pick up dog mess and must remove their dog mess from all public places within the county borough.

Dogs are not allowed on football or sports pitches, bowling greens, fenced-off children’s play areas, skate parks, tennis courts or multi-use games areas. The only exceptions to this are assistance dogs like guide dogs or hearing dogs.

Dog owners must also place their dogs on a lead when directed by an authorised officer such as a police officer, city centre warden or council enforcement officer.

They must also be on a lead around visitor centres and car parks in specific country parks and on public roads and pavements.

But school children from 12 local primary schools selected via a competition will provide the signage that warns dog owners to do the right things.

Artworks from Primary school pupils Lottie Williams-Roberts, 7 (Borras Park), Cynan Jones, 7 (Llanarmon Dyfryn Ceiriog), Emilia Mackenzie, 7 (Park, Llay), Leo O’Halloran, 7 (Rhosddu), Tilly Owen, 10 (Saint Mary’s Overton), Makanaka Mahohoma, 8 (Wat’s Dyke), Halli Hughes, 8 (Bro Alun), Jackson Evans, 9 (Cefn Mawr), Ava Canning, 8 (Maes Y Mynydd), Eliza Mary Bellis, 11, (Plas Coch), Amelia Jones, 10 (Hafod) and Ava Daltry, 9 (Ysgol Y Waun) have been turned into signage that will go up across the borough to remind dog owners why it’s important to clean up and ensure their dog is well behaved and under control.

“It’s very powerful,” said Deputy Leader of Wrexham Council Cllr Dave Bithell.

“When you speak to children, when they play in the park and have to go home because they’ve put their foot in dog mess or slid in it, it’s not pleasant.

“We need enforcement and there will be enforcement – there will be fixed penalties of £100 and larger fines up to £1,000 for those who don’t comply – but we also need to educate.

“So what we’ve done, we’ve involved the children. I think they’re designs are great and I’d like to thank the schools and the children.

“We’re going to offer this signage to community councils to purchase at cost price to get as many of them out in the community spreading the message as possible.”

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