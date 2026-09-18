Local council expresses support following devastating Nepal flood

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A local council has expressed its “support and solidarity” with its Nepalese community following the flash flood that cost more than 1,300 lives.

Thousands more are still missing following the flash flood, believed to have been triggered by a glacial collapse, that swept through villages in a Himalayan valley along the border between Nepal and Tibet in August.

At Torfaen Borough Council’s September meeting councillors passed a motion of support for the local Nepalese community and to thank the Wales Gurkha Community Association for its efforts to collect donations to help those who have been most severely affected by the disaster.

Torfaen council’s Labour leader Anthony Hunt said: “It has been very distressing for us all to witness and especially for those whose families who have been most affected back in Nepal.”

Reform UK councillor for Llantarnam Alan Slade said he agreed with the motion and asked if contributions to the disaster fund could be made from a “small schemes fund” for small grants.

Cllr Hunt said he would recommend suggestion the Wales Gurkha Community Association “as they have a local link and can help in that way.”

Labour’s Cllr Sue Morgan said the disaster demonstrated the effects climate change can have and thanked members from across the council who attended a recent screening of The People’s Emergency Briefing film that features experts outlining the UK’s exposure to climate and nature risks.

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