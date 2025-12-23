Local entrepreneur celebrates bumper year of charity fundraising

Amelia Jones

A Cardiff business owner has raised nearly £10,000 for charity this year after a series of fundraising events.

Liam Jones, CEO of sustainable independent clothing brand Overseas Apparel, has led multiple initiatives linked to his business’ 9th anniversary and community activities.

He has raised money for causes including 2wish Cymru, Velindre Cancer Charity, Big Moose and Movember.

This year’s standout event was the ‘Tour de Nowhere,’ where Jones completed a 2200 mile cycling challenge over 14 days outside his shop in Cardiff’s Morgan Quarter.

He averaged 160 miles a day on a stationary bike, which was the equivalent of the Tour de France, to raise funds for Velindre Cancer Centre and 2wish.

Jones started his clothing brand when he was just 18-years-old, as part of an art course at Bridgend College. Since then, he has made fundraising part of its identity. He said: “With my job comes a lot of responsibilities and one I find very important is making sure I build something I’m proud of.”

Last year, he and his friend took part in a 1300 mile charity ride, cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End and then back to Cardiff.

A thank you message

He took to Instagram to share the news with his 11,000 followers. “We did it! With all your help we raised just under £10,000 for charity this year”

He added: “You have all helped me do this by supporting over the last 12 months.”

Overseas Apparel has grown into a well-known and respected brand, with Jones actively engaging in the local community and bringing people together.

He will ring in the New Year with another celebration, hosting a party at independent bar The Underdog to mark the brand’s achievements and connect with supporters.