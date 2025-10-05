Local football club teams up with Eisteddfod to celebrate community and culture

A football club from Wrecsam have partnered with the Eisteddfod to create a community poem celebrating the sport, as well as shared heritage, culture, identity and unity.

Bellevue FC was formed in 2015 by a group of friends who met in Bellevue Park, the site of the 1912 Wrecsam Eisteddfod.

The Club became Wales’ first multi-ethnic and inclusion specific league registered football club, and have won multiple awards for their community work as well as being highly commended at the recent BBC Wales Make a Difference awards.

Community

The last 10 years have seen over 40 nationalities play for the club, providing an international flavour for the team embedded in its community and immersed in Welsh culture.

The club, who took part in the Eisteddfod Wrecsam Proclamation parade last year, were invited to take part in a community project.

Club Chairman Craig Colville said “We were really keen on having a project that married together the culture and history of the Eisteddfod to our club culture, ethos and motto ‘Un Clwb, Un Pobl, Unedig’ (One club, one people, United).

“After much debate we decided that we would have a session where we would talk about the history of the Eisteddfod, what it means, why it exists and some of the more interesting stories related to it as a way to inspire our players from all age groups to write a line or two about what the club motto and what the club itself means to them.

“A poem would then be curated using the content generated from the session as well as works submitted by players who were unable to attend.

“What we ended up with was something quite moving and special.”

Meeting

The session took place in the very room at the Wynnstay Arms where the FAW held their first ever meeting.

The history and purpose of the Eisteddfod was discussed as well as the important role of a war refugee, Eugeen Vanfleteren, in the making of one of the most recognisable and talked about items in Welsh and Eisteddfod culture.

Originally from Flanders, Eugeen Vanfleteren, carved the famous 1917 ‘cadair du’ for that year’s winner, Hedd Wynn.

That year, the Eisteddfod was held in Birkinhead, with many Welsh speaking economic migrant communities living on the Wirral at the time.

It was on Wrexham General Station that ‘Hedd Wynn’ (real name Ellis Humphey Evans) first met his friend Simon Jones on their way to army training in Litherland.

Tragically Simon would go on to witness the tragic death of Ellis on the front line on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele.

Universal language

Club co-founder and first team coach Delwyn ‘Sheep’ said: “Football is a language everyone can speak and working on this piece, where we cross language and culture to create an awdl that is specific to us and defines us in a message to all of Cymru was exactly the type of challenge that we rise to.

“In the words of our own players:

“Was it audacious?”

“Maybe.”

“But doesn’t that colour fit us so well.”

Club Trustee and poet Evrah Rose collated the wording provided by the players and said: “Football, poetry, and the Eisteddfod, what a brilliant combination.

“Curating a poem from so many player voices and experiences was quite the challenge, and I’d definitely say it was a labour of love, but one I’d happily do again!

“What their testimony proves is just how passionate and creative they are as a group and why a football club like Bellevue FC is so important for our community.

“It’s been such an enjoyable and inspiring process. I feel the final piece speaks for itself.”

Bellevue FC have expressed they would like to give a diolch yn fawr iawn to Iwan Berry who kindly voiced the Cymraeg version of the poem.

Un Clwb, Un Bobl, Unedig

Pan ddes i at Gymru

When I came to Wales

Darganfyddais y byd

I found the world

fy nghartref oddi gartref

My home away from home

dim mewn dinas na chae

Not just in a city or a field

Ond yn wynebau’r rhai a fu’n unwaith dieithr

But in the faces of the people who were once strangers

Ac erbyn rŵan yn deulu

And are now family

Mae’n bopeth

It’s become everything

A dwi’n dysgu rŵan tydi popeth dim yn air digon mawr

Yet here I learn that everything isn’t a word big enough

I ddisgrifio be mae’r clwb yn golygu

To describe what this club means

Dyma le dwi’n mynd i gwrdd â chalonnau cyfateb

It’s a place I go to meet hearts like mine

lle mae fy ngwahaniaethau’n neud fi’n perthyn

Where my differences are why I belong

Oherwydd dyma lle dwi’n barod yn rhan o’r mosaig hyd

Because here, I’m already a piece of the magic and mosaic

Doedd dim rhaid i mi geisio ffitio i mewn

I didn’t have to try to fit in

rwn ni ffitio mewn yn barod

Because I already did

A’r hyn sy’n brydferth yw – des i am bêl-droed

And what’s beautiful is – I came for football

Ond gadewais gyda mwy na gêm

But I left with more that a game

Cefais berthyn

I found belonging

Cefais fy llais

I found my voice

A fy stori

And my story

Mae’r clwb hwn yn dal cryfder anorchfygol un bobl

This club holds the unbreakable strength of one people

Grym unedig gydag un nod

A united force with one goal

Cymuned wedi’i seilio mewn cariad, gwydnwch a pharch

A community grounded in love, resilience and respect

Mae’n bot toddi o ddiwylliant a chynhwysiant rhwymol wedi’i blethu â chyfeillgarwch

It’s a melting pot of culture and binding inclusivity woven with friendship

Lle mae’r ifanc a’r hen yn sefyll ysgwydd wrth ysgwydd

Where the young and old stand shoulder to shoulder

Nid chwarae yn unig

We don’t just play

Da ni’n tyfu ac yn dysgu, ac ar adegau, ie, rydyn ni’n baglu

We grow and learn and at times, yes, we stumble

Ond byth sefyll nac cwympo ar ein pennau ein hunain

But we never stand or fall alone

oherwydd nid yw teulu’n eich gadael chi ar ôl

because family doesn’t leave you behind

Y clwb

This club

Mae wedi gwneud i mi gwestiynu popeth roeddwn i’n meddwl fy mod i’n ei wybod

Its made me question all I thought I knew

A’r ateb a gefais oedd

And the answer I found was

Fi

Me

Ni oedd e

It was us

Undod oedd e

It was unity

Mae pob eiliad yn dod â gwersi newydd lle

Every moment brings new lessons where

Lle mae rhoi eich gorau ddim yn ddatganiad

Giving it your all isn’t just a statement

Mae’n guriad calon pob gêm

It’s the heartbeat of every single match

A wow – da ni’n teimlo’r cyfan

And man-don’t we just feel it all

Y llawenydd, y boen a’r hapusrwydd

The joy, the ache and the happiness

Pwrpas y frwydr

The purpose of the fight

Felly gallwch chi daflu’r byd atom ni

So you can throw the world at us

Dewch â phob storm sydd gennych chi

Bring every storm you have

byddwn ni bob amser yn dychwelyd, y flwyddyn nesaf – a’r blynyddoedd sy’n dilyn

But we’ll always return, next year-and the years that follow

Esgidiau di clymu â phwrpas

Boots laced with purpose

Calonnau di’u gwnïo â gobaith

Hearts stitched with hope

Yn barod i redeg eto

Ready to run again

Awelon oer yn curo ein clustiau

Cold breezes catching our ears

Crysau aur yn amsugno’r glaw

Golden shirts soaking up the rains

Ydyn ni’n feiddgar?

Are we audacious?

Efallai…

Maybe…

Ond onid yw’r lliw’n ein gweddu’n dda

But doesn’t that colour fit us well

Dim jest perthyn yma’n unig ‘da ni

Because we don’t just belong here

Ni’n adeiladu yma

We build here

Ni yw’r goeden a’r gwreiddiau

We are the tree and the roots

Yn ymestyn yn feiddgar yn ddwfn i’n cymuned

Boldly stretching deep into our community

gyda’n canghennau’n llydan

with our branches wide

Ni yw’r had a dyfodd o gyfeillgarwch a syniadau

We are the seed that grew from friendships and ideas

y dail ar wyntoedd etifeddiaeth Wrecsam yn cario i bob cyfeiriad

The leaves of legacy Wrecsam winds carry in every direction

Ennill, colli neu’n gyfartal

Win, lose or draw

Ni’n codi ac yn falch felly

We rise and proudly so

Wastad yn ymddangos

We always show up

Oherwydd mae hyn i ni yn fwy na chwaraeon

Because this for us is beyond sport

Pridd, cysylltiad a hanes ydyw

It’s soil, connection and history

Ni yw’r rhai di-ofn a’r dyfodol

We are the fearless and the future

Yn gwasgaru uchelgais fel byst gôl siwmperi

Scattering ambition like jumpers for goalposts

Diwylliant unigryw

A culture that is simply one of a kind

ac ôl troed sy’n unigryw am byth

A footprint forever unique

Un Clwb

Un Bobl

Unedig

Ni yw Bellevue FC

We are all Bellvue FC