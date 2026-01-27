Local group says ‘No Wales Without Welcome’ in show of support for refugees

Amelia Jones

A local group has held a peaceful gathering in support of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers to a Welsh town.

This week, the Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary (AToS) group carried banners with messages of welcome to show their solidarity for refugees in the area.

The group was set up in 2016, its initial purpose was to forge links between Abergavenny and learners attending English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes at the Welsh Refugee Council.

They now help families by offering a network of support, opportunity and community that new families and volunteers can draw from.

As well as providing direct support, AToS is dedicated to advocacy, challenging misconceptions, and promoting the rights of refugees and asylum seekers. They aim to counter negative narratives and showcase the enriching contributions of the diverse community in Abergavenny.

In a Facebook post celebrating the event, AToS said: “We are committed to challenging the harmful and divisive narratives about refugees, created and perpetuated by our government and mainstream media, and to calling out the racism inherent in these false representations.”

The group held banners with messages that read: “No Wales Without Welcome” or “Dim Cymru Heb Groeso.” These were carried through the town centre by the volunteers, in support of building a ‘culture of welcome’ in Abergavenny and across Wales.

They were also joined by the Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Speaking about their involvement in the event, they said: “Today’s action with AToS is to put a different story out there – messages of welcome for people seeking sanctuary and also some facts that try to dispel some myths about migrants.

“A key myth is that migrants are the cause of poor standards of living for the rest of us. Wealth inequality is not caused by people arriving on small boats – or any other migrants for that matter.

“Blaming migrants is an intentional distraction from the real causes of poverty that those in power don’t want us to challenge.”

Over the summer, Abergavenny Town Council published a message online in support of the group.

A spokesperson said: “We are proud to uphold our commitment to inclusivity and support.

“Town of Sanctuary’s efforts extend beyond mere assistance; they offer a vibrant network of opportunities and community engagement.”

They also encouraged local people to support the group, writing on their website: “As Abergavenny Town Council reaffirms its commitment to the Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary Group, it invites residents and visitors alike to join in celebrating diversity and inclusivity.”