Local heritage group criticises controversial aqua park

A Welsh coastal town’s heritage group has come out in opposition to a leisure attraction that opened earlier this summer.

Penarth Civic Society held off its criticism of the Aqua Park site at Cosmeston Lakes until recently, claiming there had been a fall in the bird population at the country park.

Aqua Park Group has a deal with Vale of Glamorgan Council to trial an attraction at Cosmeston until September.

After this, the local authority will asses the trial, which has been opposed by thousands of residents and park users, and decide whether or not to allow a more permanent attraction on site.

Swans “driven away”

Penarth Civic Society trustee, David Noble, wrote to the council: “We are very concerned that there has been a very detrimental effect on wildlife in the area, in particular there are only two swans left on the lakes as many have been driven away.

“Birdlife by the visitor centre has also drastically changed, there are a few ducks but seagulls are now the most prominent residents.”

Mr Noble then went on to say the civic society was told about people using the aqua park at night when the facility was closed.

A senior Vale of Glamorgan Council officer said in their reply to Mr Noble that this claim was unfounded and that the site was secured by a dedicated security guard from 6pm to 6am, seven days a week.

The council also said surveys had shown no decline in wetland bird species at Cosmeston and that swan numbers had historically fluctuated there.

Mr Noble added in his letter to the council: “The society discussed the project when it was announced but held an opinion in reserve, having assumed that the council had taken advice from its Ecology Officer.

“Now that the facility is operational we feel that it is having a very detrimental effect on the lake and would urge you to cancel any contract you have with the operator as soon as possible.”

At a Vale of Glamorgan Council scrutiny committee meeting in March, councillors were told that Aqua Park planned to move away from Cardiff Bay due to water quality issues at the site.

Vale Council’s director of place, Marcus Goldsworthy said at the time that the move presented an opportunity for the local authority to generate income for improving park facilities at Cosmeston.

From the moment the council agreed with Aqua Park to carry out a trial, there was opposition from people fearing the impact it would have on wildlife and the character of Cosmeston.

A petition opposing the plans has so far gained 7,557 signatures.

“Clear demand”

Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for sustainable places, Cllr Bronwen Brooks, said: “The Council’s ongoing placemaking work has identified a clear demand for diverse leisure opportunities in our Country Parks.

“We are committed to providing inclusive and accessible spaces all while supporting nature conservation, rewilding, and long-term sustainability.

“Any potential impacts of the pilot activity – specifically relating to wildlife, noise, safety, and security – were considered by the council’s environment and regeneration scrutiny committee in March, and were also reviewed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) as part of their separate consenting process.

“The operator of the Aqua Park submitted an ecology report by Acer Ecology, which was reviewed and approved by the council and NRW as meeting ecological standards.

“Based on this, the pilot was approved.

“A full ecological impact assessment will follow the trial, using data from ongoing surveys by Acer Ecology, NRW, and the council’s own ecologist.

“Our Countryside Rangers have conducted national wetland bird surveys at Cosmeston Lakes for over a decade, with data submitted to a national database.

“These surveys show no decline in wetland bird species during the period of the pilot.

“Swan numbers at Cosmeston have fluctuated historically, with recent changes largely due to an outbreak of avian influenza in previous years, allowing a dominant pair to establish territory and deter others from settling – a pattern reflected in long-term monitoring records.

“To ensure the security of the Aqua Park outside of operating hours, the site is secured by a dedicated security guard from 6pm to 6am, seven days a week.

“No incidents of unauthorised use have been reported during the pilot period.

“We remain committed to monitoring the pilot closely and to ensuring that any future decisions are informed by robust ecological evidence and community feedback.”