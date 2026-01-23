Local woodland enters talks over National Forest for Wales recognition

Local councillors are in talks to secure National Forest for Wales recognition following a site visit from Natural Resources Wales.

Community leaders in Cefn East have taken an important step towards securing National Forest for Wales title within the Cefn area.

This week, Cefn Community Council Vice Chairman and Cefn East County Councillor Derek Wright, alongside Community Development Officer Andrew Ruscoe met with a representative from Natural Resources Wales.

During the meeting, they explored four potential locations, with one site being identified as a strong candidate.

This site will be actively considered following a period of discussions, further assessments and the completion of the required processes.

The National Forest for Wales Scheme awards national status to suitable woodland and green space sites, helping raise their profile.

The status also unlocks future funding opportunities, professional support, and long-term sustainable development planning.

Recognition would place Cefn firmly not the national map as an area of environmental importance.

The National Forest for Wales is a growing network of woodlands across the country, designed to help people reconnect with trees, nature, and green spaces.

Its aims include: creating new woodland areas, restoring and maintaining existing woodlands, supporting biodiversity and tackling nature loss, improving health and wellbeing, capturing and storing carbon and supporting sustainable timber resources.

Becoming part of the National Forest is a long-term commitment, spanning many decades, focused on protecting nature while creating lasting benefits for communities.

If successful, the site would gain access to a dedicated National Forest Liaison Officer, offering support with grant applications, biodiversity enhancement, and the development of nature corridors.

Councillor Derek Wright said: “This is about more than trees. It’s about putting Cefn on the national map through a recognised Forest for Wales site, supporting biodiversity, and giving children and families safe spaces to learn, explore, and gain life skills.

“It’s about creating a legacy that will benefit generations to come.”