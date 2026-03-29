Locals demonstrate against plans for deep-space radar installation

Protests have been held over plans for a deep-space radar installation in west Wales, with campaigners raising concerns about its potential impact on local communities, tourism and security.

The demonstrations relate to proposals for a new facility at Cawdor Barracks in Brawdy, Pembrokeshire, where the Ministry of Defence wants to install 27 radar antenna along with associated infrastructure.

The scheme forms part of a wider international project known as the Deep Space Advanced Radar Concept (DARC), designed to track satellites and other objects in Earth’s orbit.

The system would involve three sites globally — in the United States, the UK and Australia — providing continuous, 360-degree monitoring of space activity regardless of weather or time of day.

A pre-application consultation on the plans recently closed, with the MOD expected to submit a formal application to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The UK site at Brawdy was identified in late 2023 by then defence secretary Grant Shapps as the preferred location.

According to supporting documents, the project would strengthen the UK’s ability to detect and track satellites, space debris and potential threats, while contributing to international efforts to manage increasing congestion in Earth’s orbit.

A planning statement says the facility would play a key role in protecting both civilian and military infrastructure, including communications systems essential to everyday life and national security.

However, the proposals have prompted considerable local opposition.

St Davids City Council has unanimously objected, citing concerns about tourism, the loss of a community sports pitch, and potential impacts on the Pembrokeshire Dark Skies designation.

Councillors also raised questions about possible health effects linked to non-ionising radiation.

Campaigners say a series of peaceful protests have already taken place, including gatherings near the barracks and outside County Hall in Haverfordwest.

A small group also camped close to the proposed site over a recent weekend to highlight their concerns and encourage wider public debate.

Objectors argue the scale and complexity of the project raise significant questions for the local area, including its potential impact on the tourism-dependent economy and the surrounding environment.

Security

Some have also expressed unease about how the development could affect the area’s security profile.

Penny Dafforn, speaking on behalf of protesters, said: “Such installations can very easily become a target for hostile forces.”

She added that some residents were unsure whether the local planning authority would have the expertise to fully assess the geopolitical and technical implications of the scheme.

The MOD has said the project is part of ongoing collaboration with international partners to strengthen space monitoring and security capabilities.