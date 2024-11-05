Locals oppose plans for new dental surgery

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

There has been opposition to plans to turn a “vital social facility” into a dental practice, with objectors saying its closure would be “devastating”.

The application to turn a bar, lounge and restaurant called The Glenrhedyn in Station Road, Ferndale, into a dental practice has prompted more than 60 letters of objection submitted to Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council.

There would only be internal changes made and the ground-floor level would contain five surgery rooms, a waiting/reception area, toilets, staff facilities and storage rooms. The first floor would have two surgery rooms, a training and conference room and further staff facilities.

The business would employ 24 full-time staff and open from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday and be closed on weekends and bank holidays.

Objections

There were 66 letters of objection received in relation to the application but the report said 31 are identical and appear to have been generated using AI but added this cannot be confirmed.

The objections say the current establishment is crucial to the community it serves, its closure would be “devastating” to the community and it serves as a “vital social facility”.

They say losing the pub would eliminate the economic benefits it brings and negatively impact the spirit of the community and it is the only place capable of hosting events in the area. They say it is the last family pub in the area and its closure could lead to loneliness for vulnerable, older residents.

They say if changes continue, there will be nothing left in Ferndale and the closure would negatively impact the village and surrounding area.

They claim the building was refurbished using taxpayers’ money and had £1.2m of public money invested into it and was sold for only £300,000.

They claim it was supposed to be part of the Rhondda Life Project, but the project failed due to lack of funding.

The objections say there are other buildings in the locality that could be used as a dental practice and they call on the council to refuse the proposal while a group is established to purchase the facility.

Approval

Officers are recommending the council’s planning committee approves the plan on Thursday, November 7, saying: “While the loss of a bar, lounge and restaurant is regrettable, the use as a dental practice would provide a much-needed and beneficial facility for all residents of the community.

“Consequently, the principle of the proposed change of use is considered acceptable in this instance.

“It is not considered that the proposal would have any undue impact upon the

character and appearance of the surrounding area, the residential amenities and privacy of surrounding residents, or upon highway safety in the vicinity of the site.”

The planning report said that while it was previously used by Ferndale RFC, the rugby club now uses alternative premises, and the facility is operating at a loss.

It said the current owner wishes to sell the property and advises the proposed dental surgery is the only realistic option.

It also said the applicant has indicated their existing dental surgery, in another area of Ferndale, can no longer accommodate local demand and the change of use aims to address this.

The report makes reference to a ruling by an inspector that a restaurant is not considered a “community facility”, adding this decision is comparable to the proposed conversion of The Glenrhedyn.

It also said there are several other public houses within Ferndale which provide

a similar service to that which would be lost, such as the Ferndale Working Mens Club, Ferndale Labour Club, Conservative Club, and Ferndale Band Club, which it said are all within 1km of the application site. There are also several takeaways.

The report said it is therefore “clear” there are alternative premises locally and the Glenrhedyn does not constitute a unique facility, nor does it serve a critical role as a meeting place for village residents and the surrounding areas.

