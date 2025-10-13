Locals oppose solar farm plans for beauty spot

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A solar farm planned on fields of ‘good agricultural land’ in a beauty spot has seen “significant numbers” of objections.

It comes after Cyngor Gwynedd received a full application to install solar panels (PV) to create a 4.99MW solar farm, with associated developments at Llanbedrog near Pwllheli.

It also follows recent objections on Anglesey to a massive solar farm planned on farmland where councillors had strongly supported a bid for a judicial review after a decision by the Welsh Government to allow the scheme.

Transformer stations

Submitted by director of Lôn Pin Solar Dr Chris Bale, the Gwynedd application includes new vehicular access and tracks, fencing, landscaping, installing two transformer stations to gather and distribute electricity produced and installing underground cables, in an area near Lôn Pin.

The matter comes before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning meeting on Monday, October 20, where the recommendation is to refuse.

Concerns have included the impacts on farming, views, air ambulance landing spot, footpaths and “opening the door” to similar developments.

Whilst developers claimed it would have “limited” impact on local amenities, allow agricultural use to continue whilst providing renewable energy.

The proposed development would occupy an enclosed fenced area of 5.5ha in two fields which have an area of 8.2ha. The array area will cover approximately 4.2ha.

A planning report notes it was within the Western Llŷn Special Landscape Area and Llŷn and Enlli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.

Listed monuments

Listed monuments were “scattered within the local area” and there were “many listed buildings within 2.5km and wildlife sites nearby.

In a report, Llanbedrog Community Council said it had received “a significant number of letters expressing concerns from local residents who had objected” and its members had voted against the scheme.

Reasons included the solar farm being “constructed on good agricultural land” and that “this land has been used for years for farming and keeping good dairy cattle”.

“As a result, the community council was very concerned about the impact on local farmers”.

The community council report also highlighted an “important footpath” from Llanbedrog to Nefyn: “The footpath is not seen on the map, but has been included in the body of the application”.

The council also felt there was a “lack of consideration” for helicopters flying over, noting the Air Ambulance’s landing spot was “very close” arguing it was “important to take a stance against such a plan from setting a dangerous precedent for the future”.

Damage to trees

The county council’s trees unit had agreed with Woodland Trust comments that damage to veteran trees lining the existing access track, identified on the Ancient Tree Inventory (ATI), “must be avoided”.

Archaeological services also proposed completion of a “staged programme of archaeological work” whilst the Rights of Way Unit had noted the effect on Llanbedrog footpaths numbers 8 and 10.

The applicants would “need to ensure that footpaths remained open and available” and with “no damage to the surface of the path” it said.

In terms of temporary closure, the applicants asked, in the report, to contact the Public Footpath Team.

In promoting the scheme, the developer had stated “the setting will not be unduly impacted by the installation of arrays and associated equipment” and that “will not have significant adverse impact on the amenity of local residents”.

A supporting Landscape Visual Assessment and Glint & Glare report had “confirmed this” and outlined details and regulations over “glint and glare” effect on views, roads and pilots.

The proposals included use of underground cables resulting, which would see the “elimination of two spans of existing overhead lines”.

The introduction of solar PV arrays would “not inhibit continued grazing over most of the site” it was claimed, and could create “ecological improvements,” including grassland planting, strengthening hedgerows and some tree planting.

A landowner was “willing to make land available” and the proposed site “occupied two fields in a comparatively secluded area”.

Although “areas of archaeological interest” were identified “further site investigations prior to the commencement of construction” were proposed.